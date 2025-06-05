Dinant Marks World Environment Day With Renewed Commitment To Sustainability

Dinant sources raw materials from over 3,100 independent palm oil producers

New Snacks Plant and Industry-Leading Traceability Systems Highlight Progress

- Aldo Vallejo, Director of Corporate Affairs and SustainabilityTEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- To mark World Environment Day , Dinant-one of Central America's leading consumer goods manufacturers-is celebrating recent milestones in sustainability while committing to further environmental and social progress across its operations in Honduras and the region.Dinant continues to embed sustainability into its core business.“We've achieved a lot, but there's more to do,” said Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Aldo Vallejo.“Environmental stewardship is not a one-time commitment. It's a journey we're proud to walk alongside our employees, suppliers, and communities.”Recent Highlights$150 Million Comayagua Snacks Plant: Inaugurated April 2025, this is the most advanced snacks facility in Central America and the Caribbean. It integrates renewable energy (2.5 MW of solar projected) and cutting-edge machinery sourced from U.S. suppliers. The facility fully aligns with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, internationally recognized standards for environmental management and occupational health and safety. It supports 1,200 direct and over 4,000 indirect jobs, strengthens rural supply chains, and boosts exports to the U.S. and Europe.Traceability and Supply Chain Oversight: Dinant has implemented georeferencing across more than 47,000 hectares of plantations, enabling real-time monitoring and compliance with EU deforestation-free regulations. A dedicated Supplier Service Unit ensures that all fresh palm fruit meets strict legal and sustainability standards before approval.Biogas and Composting Leadership: Dinant has captured over 150M cubic meters of biogas since 2008, displacing nearly 13M gallons of fossil fuel and generating over 103M kWh of electricity. Its composting efforts have replaced over 1M tons of chemical fertilizer using palm by-products.Independent Producer Support: Dinant sources raw materials from over 3,100 independent palm oil producers and over 200 cassava, potato, and plantain farmers. These producers benefit from technical assistance, fair pricing, and long-term crop purchase agreements.Coconut Oil & Garífuna Partnership: Dinant's alliance with the Garífuna and other members of the Puerto Castilla community supports the production of extra-virgin coconut oil while preserving traditional methods and empowering over 70 local families.GRI Reporting & Transparency: Dinant's latest Sustainability Report showed that 79% of the energy used at palm oil plants comes from renewable sources, and over 11,000 people have received training on human rights, violence prevention, and CSR.Environmental Award for Wildlife Conservation: Dinant has been honored for its conservation work at Zacate Grande, where red macaws, green iguanas, and white-tailed deer are bred and released. The company also manages the Farallones reserve and protects hundreds of hectares of tropical rainforest. In 2024, Dinant planted over 2,500 native trees as part of reforestation campaigns in Aguán, Lean, San Pedro Sula, and Comayagua, underscoring its long-term commitment to biodiversity across its operating regions.Long-Term VisionDinant continues to align with global benchmarks, including the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR). As part of its long-term strategy, the company is investing in next-generation traceability technologies, expanding renewable energy use, and deepening partnerships with independent producers to ensure inclusive, resilient supply chains.“We believe sustainable business is not just good for the planet. It's essential for long-term growth and stability,” added Aldo Vallejo.“World Environment Day reminds us that every step counts and our journey is far from over.”Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic. It is committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. Dinant directly employs nearly 8,700 people with over 24,000 dependents while supporting over 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers.

