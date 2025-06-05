Amanda Raff, M.D. '98, Appointed Senior Associate Dean For Medical Education At Albert Einstein College Of Medicine

BRONX, N.Y., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Einstein College of Medicine has appointed Amanda Raff, M.D. '98 , as the senior associate dean for medical education. Dr. Raff, a professor of medicine and associate chair of medicine for undergraduate medical education, has served as interim associate dean for medical education since December 2024. She will start her new role on July 1, 2025.

"After an extensive national search, it was clear that Dr. Raff was the best candidate," said Yaron Tomer, M.D. , the Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean at Einstein and chief academic officer at Montefiore Einstein. "We're pleased that she will bring her exceptional and wide-ranging medical education talents to this leadership position."

Dr. Raff will oversee all aspects of curricular operations and governance for the M.D. curriculum for both the M.D. and M.D.-Ph.D. programs. In this role, she will provide leadership and professional support to medical education deans, course leaders, and administrative staff.

"Dr. Raff is a highly regarded leader and educator. She has demonstrated impeccable institutional service and citizenship and has been recognized numerous times for her teaching at the College of Medicine," said Yoon Kang, M.D. , vice dean for education and the Ruth L. Gottesman Chair in Education at Einstein. "We are confident that medical education at Einstein will flourish with Dr. Raff in this role."

Dr. Raff has spent nearly 20 years devoted to medical education at the College of Medicine. She has been the course director for the first-year renal course since 2007 and director for the internal medicine clerkship and acting internship since 2012. She is a faculty mentor for the student-led Step 1 group and the internal medicine interest group. She has received the Samuel M. Rosen Outstanding Teacher Award for Excellence (Basic Science), the Harry Eagle Award for Outstanding Basic Science Teaching, the Harry H. Gordon Award for Outstanding Clinical Teaching, and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Teaching.

"I am happy to accept this new role and look forward to working with leadership, faculty, staff, and students across the College of Medicine to strengthen and enhance our programs and fulfill our mission," said Dr. Raff.

In addition to being a nephrologist at Montefiore, Dr. Raff is a fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and a councilor for the Bronx District of the New York Chapter of the ACP. Her current research focuses on the effectiveness of a student-led United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) guidance program. She is also director of the Montefiore Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease program.

Dr. Raff earned her B.S. degree in biology from Indiana University before earning her M.D. degree at Einstein. After her residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital and chief resident year at New York University Downtown Hospital, she completed a fellowship in nephrology at Montefiore Einstein. She joined Einstein as a faculty member in 2004.

