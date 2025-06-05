Rediscovered Christopher Lee Recording 'Elenore' Re-Released To Mark 10Th Anniversary Of His Passing

PORTLAOISE, Ireland, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To honour the 10th anniversary of the death of legendary actor and vocalist Sir Christopher Lee , Ireland based composer Damien Cain has re-released a forgotten gem: their 2006 collaboration, 'Elenore'.

Originally recorded at the iconic Townhouse Studios in London , 'Elenore' is a philharmonic crossover piece – blending classical orchestration with modern lyrical drama. The work is a powerful musical interpretation of Edgar Allan Poe's haunting poem 'The Raven', brought to life by the unmistakable voice of Christopher Lee and the lush soundscapes of Das Berliner Filmorchester , conducted by Christian Hagitte .

"Elenore is not just a song – it's a theatrical experience," says Cain. "Christopher's voice turns Poe's verse into something both intimate and apocalyptic. The fact that this track was nearly lost makes it feel even more urgent to share now."

Lee, best known for his towering presence in cinema ('The Lord of the Rings', 'Dracula', 'Star Wars'), also had a surprising musical career – from opera and spoken word to collaborations with symphonic and metal bands. 'Elenore' stands out as one of his most poetic and cinematic recordings .

About Sir Christopher Lee

Sir Christopher Lee (1922–2015) was one of Britain's most iconic actors, with a career spanning nearly seven decades. Beyond his legendary screen roles, Lee explored music with notable releases in symphonic metal, opera , and classical narration , carving out a unique legacy as both an actor and recording artist.



About Damien Cain



Damien Cain, a German composer living in Ireland, is producer, and songwriter known for blending classical elements with modern storytelling. His past work spans gothic and rock albums, concept albums, and even musicals. He is currently preparing for the release of a new studio album in autumn 2025 . More at .

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Audio-To-Go Publishing Ltd.

