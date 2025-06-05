FLO Advertising, HYPERVSN, And FIREFLY Unveil The World's First 3D Holographic Experience Truck On The Las Vegas Strip. -- Now Available Nationwide Via FIREFLY's Media Network

Worlds First 3D Holographic Experience Truck

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLO Advertising , the leader in mobile digital billboard innovation, in collaboration with HYPERVSN , the award-winning pioneers of immersive 3D holographic technology, and FIREFLY , the global leader in mobility-based out-of-home media, launch the world ' s first 3D Holographic Experience Truck. The launch kicks off on the Las Vegas Strip and will roll out to be available in major cities nationwide. . This groundbreaking collaboration merges FLO Advertising ' s mobile billboard expertise, HYPERVSN ' s cutting-edge, award-winning immersive experience technology , and FIREFLY's strategic media platform and experiential expertise , delivering a one-of-a-kind holographic advertising experience in one of the most high-traffic entertainment hubs in the world.

A New Era of Mobile 3D Holographic Advertising

HYPERVSN , recognized globally for its 3D Holographic Technology and Innovation in Immersive Advertising , has revolutionized the way brands engage audiences with stunning 3D holographic visuals that appear to float in mid-air . This industry-leading technology is now being integrated into FLO Advertising's mobile fleet, and brought to market through FIREFLY's expansive advertising platform , allowing brands to take their campaigns directly to the most impactful locations rather than being confined to static billboard placements.

Key Features of the 3D Holographic Experience Truck:



Award-Winning Immersive Technology: HYPERVSN's patented 3D holographic system delivers unmatched visual impact.

Unparalleled Audience Engagement: Floating 3D holographic visuals increase viewing and engagement time, leading to boosted brand recall.

Fully Mobile & Customizable: Operates anywhere, targeting high-traffic areas, conventions, and live events.

Versatile Advertising Applications: Perfect for product launches, brand activations, entertainment promotions, and more. Experiential Campaign Expertise : Enabled through FIREFLY's robust advertiser network and experiential media expertise, the truck format offers brands a new way to amplify storytelling on the move.

"FLO Advertising has always pushed the limits of OOH, and this collaboration with HYPERVSN and FIREFLY takes it to the next level," said Mike Foland, CEO . "Bringing 3D holographic tech to the streets gives brands a powerful new way to connect and stand out.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with FLO Advertising and FIREFLY to take our holographic experiences to the places where it wasn't possible before," said Kiryl Chykeyuk, CEO of HYPERVSN . "Combining our holographic experiences with FLO's mobile billboard expertise and Firefly's leadership in mobility advertising allow brands to capture attention like never before."

"We're breaking new ground in the truck advertising space through collective innovation," said Altug Simsek, SVP of FIREFLY. "With Firefly's national footprint and deep partnerships across leading agencies and brands, we're proud to bring this groundbreaking hologram technology to the truck advertising category - redefining what's possible in mobility advertising and setting a new standard for the industry."

With the launch of the world's first 3D Holographic Experience Truck, FLO Advertising, HYPERVSN, and FIREFLY are redefining digital out-of-home advertising, setting a new standard for high-impact brand engagement.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule a live demonstration, please contact:

Mike Foland

FLO Advertising- CEO

[email protected]

702-203-0471

About FIREFLY

FIREFLY is the global leader in mobility advertising, delivering highly relevant experiences and content through car top/wrap and in-car displays, as well as experiential activation capabilities. By providing dynamic, contextually aware brand activations, FIREFLY empowers advertisers to efficiently engage consumers. Each month, FIREFLY's extensive network generates over 2 billion impressions through more than 60,000 advertising units spanning the United States, encompassing 14 digital car top core U.S. markets, including metro cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Miami, as well as 4 international metro markets.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (CEO), FIREFLY is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Istanbul. (FIREFLYon )

About HYPERVSN

HYPERVSN is a London-based technology company recognized globally for its award-winning 3D holographic experiences. Designed to deliver immersive, head-turning experiences, HYPERVSN's technology has been used by global brands across retail, entertainment, automotive, and beyond in 100+ countries. (hypervsn )

About FLO Advertising

FLO Advertising is a Las Vegas-based leader in mobile digital billboard advertising, known for delivering bold, high-impact campaigns on the famous Las Vegas Strip. With a cutting-edge fleet that includes the world's largest digital billboard trucks and the first ever 3D holographic experience truck, FLO creates unforgettable brand moments in one of the most high-traffic, visually competitive advertising environments in the world.

Founded by CEO Mike Foland, FLO Advertising is headquartered in Las Vegas and is rapidly expanding into national and experiential campaigns through strategic partnerships. (FLOadvertising )

SOURCE FLO Advertising

