Tara Knight, DNP, FNP-C, Honored With The 2025 Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award

ARLINGTON, Va., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is pleased to announce Tara Knight, DNP, FNP-C, as the recipient of the 2025 Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award. This award recognizes healthcare professionals who are instrumental in raising awareness about bone health and providing exceptional care to people living with osteoporosis in their communities.

Dr. Knight has shown a remarkable commitment to improving osteoporosis care, particularly among postmenopausal women in underserved areas. She demonstrated her leadership by establishing a dedicated bone health clinic within her women's health practice in Jasper, Indiana, to better serve this population and address the urgent need for osteoporosis prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Her efforts reflect the core values this award was created to honor.

Since completing BHOF's Fracture Liaison Service (FLS) training in both 2022 and 2024, Dr. Knight has become a champion for FLS implementation, integrating both primary prevention and post-fracture care strategies. Her initiatives have led to measurable improvements in bone density screening standards in her local community and expanded access to quality osteoporosis care.

Dr. Knight has also contributed to professional education on a national level. She co-authored the MedscapeTM publication Postmenopausal Osteoporosis: Closing the Care Gap and has presented at the Indiana Organization for Nursing Leadership Fall Conference, the FLS Bone Health TeleECHO program, and the 2025 Interdisciplinary Symposium on Osteoporosis. As a BHOF Ambassador and member of the Ambassadors Leadership Council, she has shown an enduring commitment to BHOF's mission.

"We are thrilled to present Dr. Knight with the Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "Her commitment to equitable, evidence-based osteoporosis care and her impact on both local and national levels make her an outstanding leader in the field."

The Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award was established in 2024 in honor of Dr. Gagel's distinguished medical career and longstanding service to the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation. His dedication to patient care and his leadership as a BHOF board member and officer for more than 15 years embody the spirit of this award, which celebrates healthcare professionals who make a lasting impact on osteoporosis care and community awareness.

