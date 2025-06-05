Norton Rose Fulbright Welcomes Standout Corporate Partner To Rapidly Growing Chicago Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kyle Gann strengthens firm's transactional capabilities, cites shared values and growth mindset culture as key drivers for the move

Chicago, IL, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Kyle Gann , a highly regarded corporate lawyer, has joined its Chicago office as a partner in the business practice group and a member of the firm's transactional and regulatory insurance team.

Kyle brings extensive experience advising companies across their lifecycle, from emerging growth businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. Clients recognize him as a strategic advisor who partners closely with them to create business value.

“Kyle's excellence in corporate law and profile align perfectly with our strategic goals,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner and one of its two Global Managing Partners.“We are investing heavily in transactional capabilities, expanding significantly in the Midwest and specifically focusing on Chicago. Our explosive growth in Chicago these past three years has already required us to expand our footprint in the vibrant Fulton Market Historic District. Kyle's addition represents another strategic investment in this important market and in the business practice group.”

Kyle cited Norton Rose Fulbright's global reach and deep experience in highly regulated industries – such as insurance brokerage, financial institutions , consumer products , healthcare and infrastructure – as particularly attractive to him.

“These strengths allow me to engage even more deeply in clients' businesses,” Kyle said.“In today's competitive marketplace, law firms must be strategic partners rather than mere service providers. Norton Rose Fulbright's platform uniquely positions me to think holistically and collaboratively with clients to deliver value inside and outside of individual legal engagements.”

“Kyle's client-centric mindset fits seamlessly here,” Jeff Cody added.“Our team is built around people who embody servant leadership. We prioritize humility, empathy and collaboration. These are ideas that Kyle embraces. This makes him a natural fit for Norton Rose Fulbright.”

Kevin Fischer , Norton Rose Fulbright's US Head of Insurance Transactions , stated,“Kyle is a fantastic addition to our US transactional and regulatory insurance team. Kyle's deep experience with insurance brokerage M&A and relationships with leading global brokers make him an ideal fit for our growing insurance practice.”

Sameer Ghaznavi , Norton Rose Fulbright's Chicago Partner-in-Charge, noted,“Kyle is known for intellectual curiosity and innovative thinking. Our Chicago office has become a magnet for entrepreneurial talent like his. Kyle's addition will further accelerate our momentum.”

Joining Norton Rose Fulbright from Winston & Strawn, Kyle stands among the more than 40 new partners to join the firm's business practice group globally this year through either promotion or lateral addition. He earned his undergraduate degree from Westmont College and his JD from New York University School of Law. He is licensed to practice in Illinois and New York.

“My decision to join Norton Rose Fulbright goes beyond the typical reasons for a lateral partner move,” Kyle explained.“Data clearly shows that the best way to drive personal and institutional performance is through shared values and a growth mindset. These are qualities that are deeply embedded within Norton Rose Fulbright. These principles are why the firm is thriving, attracting talent and resonating with clients.”

Norton Rose Fulbright's global corporate, M&A and securities team, which consists of 450 partners and 700 other deal lawyers, provides practical business-focused legal advice across the full spectrum of matters, including public transactions, going private transactions, strategic review processes, joint ventures, carveout dispositions and acquisitions, debt and equity capital markets transactions, governance, compliance, general commercial and corporate advisory matters.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment

Norton Rose Fulbright – Kyle Gann

CONTACT: Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright ...