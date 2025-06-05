Bay Area Residents With Disabilities: Register Now For June 16-17 Accessible Futures Conference

U.S. Rep Lateefah Simon to Headline No-Cost San Francisco Event

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) and the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) invite Bay Area residents with disabilities to join East Bay Congresswoman Lateefah Simon and the disability community of the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area by registering now for the Accessible Futures: Sharing. Listening. Learning conference.

The disability-led community conversation on transportation, housing, recreation, employment, the environment and more will take place Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17 at the Bay Area Metro Center at 375 Beale Street in San Francisco. Advance registration is required, but participation is free of charge. Space is limited for in-person participation and registration closes June 6 . Registration to participate online will remain open through the conference dates.

Rep. Simon will address the conference on Tuesday. Lunchtime entertainment will be provided on Monday by comedian Jade Theiault and Tuesday by comedian Nina G. Breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days of the event, with drinks and hors d'oeuvres available at an evening reception on June 16.

To help inform the topics of discussion at the Accessible Futures event, MTC and ABAG invite Bay Area residents with disabilities to participate in an online survey . All survey respondents will be entered to win one of four $250 gift cards. Attendance at the conference is not required to participate in the survey.

More information about the Accessible Futures conference , including a detailed program of events and activities may be found on the MTC website at href="" rel="nofollow" ca/accessiblefuture .

MTC is the transportation planning, funding and coordinating agency for the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area. ABAG is the regional planning agency for the Bay Area's nine counties and 101 cities and towns, and is recognized as the first council of governments in California.

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

