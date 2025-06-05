Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, Individual Firm Attorneys Earn 2025 Chambers USA Rankings For Intellectual Property Expertise

HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston intellectual property firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP , is recognized in the recently released Chambers USA guide as one of the top firms in Texas for technology cases, including antitrust claims involving patents, trade secret claims, inter partes review proceedings, appeals, and other related areas.

Heim, Payne & Chorush partners Michael Heim and Les Payne earned individual listings in the 2025 Chambers USA rankings for their work in federal district courts nationwide, including the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The annual Chambers USA guide is produced by London-based Chambers and Partners, which has covered the worldwide legal industry for over three decades. The lawyers and firms recognized in the rankings are selected based on a research process that includes interviews with clients, lawyers, and other industry professionals.

In those interviews, one firm client noted Heim, Payne & Chorush's combination of "excellent general litigation skills with deep technical understanding and experience with the Texas courts." Another praised the firm for its "mastery" of litigation issues and providing "great strategy options."

Mr. Heim is described as "knowledgeable, sophisticated," and someone who "understands the commercial landscape," and Mr. Payne as "great in the courtroom" with "particular experience in developing strategy."

Heim, Payne & Chorush, along with the two firm leaders, have been ranked in the Chambers USA guide for years for their work in cases involving various cutting-edge technologies, including audio and video streaming, cellular communications, data processing, local area networks, and many others.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Heim, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and its work, visit .

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

