Lumination Hive Announces Launch Of New Book On Resilient Leadership By Founder Brenna Davis

Davis currently serves as CEO of one of the nation's leading mission-driven companies, structured as a Perpetual Purpose Trust (PPT). She founded Lumination Hive to expand access to leadership tools that support systemic change, inclusive governance, and long-term impact across sectors.

Leading Through Fire is designed to support leaders facing volatility across industries-from climate disruption and economic uncertainty to organizational change and social fragmentation. The book provides a field-tested framework for building adaptive, principle-driven leadership in challenging environments.

Organized into nine concise chapters, the book includes:



Practical reflections designed for leaders navigating real-time complexity

Tools for aligning daily actions with long-term organizational purpose

Strategies to build momentum and avoid burnout during extended uncertainty

Frameworks for creating resilient systems rooted in trust and inclusivity Guidance on leading with clarity and compassion in times of disruption

“This book was developed in response to what organizations are navigating right now-constant change, rising expectations, and a need for leadership that balances decisiveness with care,” said Brenna Davis, founder of Lumination Hive and CEO of a Perpetual Purpose Trust–structured company.“The content provides structure and clarity without oversimplifying the complexity of this moment.”

Kevin Wilhelm, founder of Sustainable Business Consulting and bestselling author, endorsed the book:

“Brenna's book has found a way to cut through to the heart of so many of our problems, by providing a blueprint for all leaders, and aspiring ones. She shows how best to lead to best achieve desired results with compassion, resilience and grace.”

The book draws on more than two decades of experience in regenerative business strategy, stakeholder governance, and mission-aligned leadership. It reflects Lumination Hive's mission to help leaders and organizations navigate complexity, grow with integrity, and create lasting impact.

Lumination Hive provides leadership consulting, executive coaching, keynote speaking, and publications for boards, founders, and purpose-driven teams. The firm supports organizations seeking alternatives to extractive business models by building durable cultures of trust, accountability, and regeneration.

Leading Through Fire will be released on June 24, 2025. Early readers can join the waitlist now to receive updates and exclusive launch access.

About Lumination Hive, LLC

Lumination Hive exists to support leaders and organizations who are here to do the deep work of transformation, of integrity, of building the future. We are a strategy and leadership firm for the next economy, partnering with CEOs, founders, boards, and teams ready to lead with clarity and build with purpose. Our work lives at the intersection of regenerative leadership, alternative governance, and long-term strategy-because we believe the future belongs to those who can hold complexity without losing their center. Founded by Brenna Davis-CEO, environmental scientist, board leader, and author-Lumination Hive blends decades of real-world experience with frameworks that are fresh, practical, and deeply human.



