Dickey's Barbecue Partners with Toast For Charity to Launch Dickey's x Toast For Charity Internship Program with Exclusive Scholarship Opportunity for DFW Students

Dallas, TX, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants , Inc. is excited to announce its new partnership with Toast For Charity, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth from underserved communities. The Dickey's x Toast For Charity Internship Program offers college students the unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in retail marketing and communications with the Dickey's brand, while also receiving support for their educational journey through an exclusive scholarship.

The internship program is open to college students, including participants in Toast For Charity's annual M.A.D. Pitch Competition. As part of this collaboration, Toast For Charity will award a scholarship to one select student from their pitch competition, further enhancing their educational opportunities. Applications for the M.A.D. Pitch Competition will open from June 19 to September 12, with the competition taking place on November 8, 2025.

“We are thrilled to partner with Toast For Charity to offer this internship opportunity to college students in our community,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue.“At Dickey's, we are deeply committed to giving back, and this program is a reflection of our dedication to nurturing the next generation of leaders in both the restaurant and marketing industries.”

“Creating pathways for young talent to grow and learn in our industry is crucial to ensuring the future of retail marketing,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“Through this partnership with Toast For Charity, we're not just offering internships – we're giving students the tools and experiences they need to unlock their full potential.”

Kinyana McCoy , Dickey's Retail Marketing Manager and Savannah State University alumna, shared her excitement for the program's impact:“As a proud graduate of Savannah State University, I am especially excited about this internship program. It not only provides students with invaluable marketing experience but also strengthens the connection between Dickey's and the local community.”

This internship program reflects Dickey's ongoing commitment to fostering educational growth, community engagement, and opportunity for young talent. Dickey's is proud to support local students and looks forward to expanding this initiative for future generations.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts - because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group , and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc .

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

