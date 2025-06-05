Lillie B. Johnson Releases Second Edition Of A Time To Love: Living A Miracle

Rediscovering true love's enduring power to defy time, transcend space and embrace destiny

CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Lillie B. Johnson proudly announces the latest release of her heartfelt memoir, A Time to Love: Living a Miracle . Through captivating personal experiences, Johnson creates a two-person narrative which acts as a powerful testament to the belief that love, when destined, can overcome even extraordinary challenges. This second edition offers continued reflection and insight for those readers seeking hope and inspiration.

“Love is one of the strongest forces on the face of the earth, yet turn on the news” Johnson says slowly.“This book is more than a second edition. It's a reminder that love is real, that it's beautiful, that it's powerful, even healing. It even has the power to manifest itself, regardless of time or space. Overall, what I wanted this book to share is, if love is true and destined, nothing and no one will ever stop it.”



ABOUT THE BOOK

A Time to Love: Living a Miracle serves to touch and teach readers about the enduring and miraculous powers of love. As with its predecessor, there is nothing to be censored in this book, and yet it is a romance. Through its pages, Johnson explores the mysterious ways destined love reappears and happily survives a second chance. This new edition reminds readers that true love knows no bounds and that it can overcome the limitations of time, distance and circumstance. Lillie Johnson's book offers to longtime fans and new readers alike, refined reflections and updated narratives which deliver hope, inspiration, and a strong reaffirmation that true love is worth waiting for.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lillie B. Johnson, M.A., is an accomplished writer, speaker and educator whose passion for inspiring others through the written and spoken word shines through in her craft. With a background in communications, theatre, and teaching, her unique writing graciously blends expertise and empathy. Her voice blends the emotional and the practical, offering wisdom and warmth in equal measure.

Lillie Johnson resides with husband, Michael, in the mid-Atlantic region where they share a love for jazz, sports, cooking, the arts and education, and traveling.

Johnson's book is a comforting, inspiring reminder that love is real and enduring, and its miracles are always possible. A Time to Love: Living a Miracle (2nd edition) is available for purchase at major online retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.



