Puja Vohra Joins Fox Corporation As Chief Marketing Officer And Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales

Newly Created Role Centralizes Ad Sales Marketing Across the FOX Portfolio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished marketing executive Puja Vohra has joined Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA , FOX) as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales reporting to Jeff Collins, President, Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships.

In this newly created role, Vohra will be responsible for developing and executing ad sales marketing strategies spanning the FOX portfolio which consists of FOX Entertainment, FOX News, FOX Sports and Tubi. Her focus will be on positioning the collective value proposition across different offerings, creating unified messaging, and enabling sales teams to effectively sell the entire range of best-in-class content, identifying customer needs and market trends within various segments of the portfolio.

This includes providing strategic leadership to drive business growth and market expansion.

"With extensive experience as both a B2B and B2C marketer, Puja's perfectly suited to this role to shape and amplify our portfolio's value proposition in the marketplace," said Collins. "I'm excited for her to lead our terrific marketing team as they continue to share our powerful FOX Advertising story."

"I'm thrilled to join Jeff and the team at this exciting time for Fox Corporation," said Vohra. "The momentum behind the portfolio is palpable, and I look forward to working with our talented marketers to drive growth and unlock new opportunities across the company."

Vohra joins FOX from Paramount Global where she most recently served as Executive Vice President, Marketing for Paramount+ leading high-profile campaigns for hit series including Landman, Tulsa King, Lioness, MobLand, Halo and 1923 as well as overseeing marketing for the Streamer's high-impact content including NFL, UEFA, CBS Next Day and more.

Prior to that, she was Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing & Strategy for Showtime, leading all marketing for such award-winning series as Yellowjackets; Dexter: New Blood; The Chi; Your Honor; Billions; The First Lady; The Good Lord Bird plus Showtime documentary films and series.

Before joining Paramount, Vohra was Chief Marketing Officer at Warner Media's truTV. In that capacity she led brand positioning, marketing, creative, product, digital and social media.

Earlier in her career, she held several marketing positions within NBCUniversal including serving as Senior Vice President, Marketing for Oxygen Media, and Marketing Director for Bravo where in addition to launching Top Chef, Real Housewives of Orange County and Project Runway, she also played an instrumental role in creating the "Affluencer" brand positioning to highlight the value of Bravo's upscale, educated audience to advertisers.

Born and raised in India, Vohra launched her marketing career with roles at Seagram India and MTV India.

Throughout her career she and her teams have been recognized with many prestigious industry honors including Peabody awards, Clio Grand and Clio awards, Promax North America awards, Webby awards, Shorty awards, Obie awards and more.

Outside of work, Vohra serves on the Leadership Advisory Council for the Grameen Foundation and as a Board member for the Kinhaven Music School, Vermont.

She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi University, Hindu College, and an MBA in Marketing & Economics from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, India. She has also completed the Executive Management Program at Harvard Business School as well as the WICT Senior Executive Summit at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

Vohra begins her role on June 16.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary iconic domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships, and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes our strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit .

SOURCE Fox Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED