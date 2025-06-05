ESA Announces 2025 Recipients Of The Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne recognized as champions of the video game industry

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced the 2025 recipients of the Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards: Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del), Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne (FED). Established in 2024, the awards celebrate champions of the video game industry and their efforts to enable and leverage the positive impact video games have on society.

"The work of this year's awardees highlights the multifaceted value of video games that includes driving economic and workforce development and enhancing the lives of people with disabilities," said ESA President and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. "Our recipients understand the unique and powerful ways video games positively impact society, not just as America's favorite pastime, but as a force for connection and innovation across the country."

Driving innovation and growth

The leadership of Senators Blunt Rochester and Tillis reflects a deep understanding of the industry's potential to drive innovation and economic growth. They have helped shape a policy landscape where video games can thrive by protecting creative rights, promoting emerging technologies and expanding access to education, career pathways and community connection.

"I am grateful to the Entertainment Software Association for honoring me with the Interactive Entertainment Impact Award," said Sen. Blunt Rochester. "We know that video games serve an economic, social and cultural value for millions of Americans, while also being a source of entertainment and joy. I'm proud to be a champion for emerging technologies, innovation and the power of play."

"As chairman of the intellectual property subcommittee, I've championed strong, predictable IP rights for the entire time I've been in the U.S. Senate," said Sen. Tillis. "I firmly believe it is key to driving creative industries. I am proud to support America's thriving video game industry and thank the Entertainment Software Association for its leadership in protecting IP rights and securing America's position as the leader in innovation."

Promoting accessibility and connectivity

For years, the Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne (FED) has been a dedicated advocate for the video game industry, sharing powerful firsthand experience of how video games serve as a valuable lifeline for people with disabilities. FED's support helps ensure that lawmakers understand how individuals with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy benefit from sharing in the joy, challenge and connection that video games offer.

"When our son James was diagnosed with Duchenne in 2000, we never imagined he'd one day be working on Capitol Hill. As a teen, he shared how video games were an equalizing force in his life – offering connection and joy when playing physical sports wasn't possible," said Joel Wood, president, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne. "Interactive entertainment has had a profoundly positive impact on James and so many others. We are humbled and grateful for this honor and are pleased to support the ESA's work to embrace accessibility and promote the idea that play is for everyone."

Recognizing the power of play

The ESA's Interactive Entertainment Impact Awards were founded in 2024 as a way to celebrate champions of the video game industry and their work to enable and leverage the positive impact game play has on society. According to the ESA's 2025 Essential Facts Report , nearly two-thirds of Americans regularly play video games, and the benefits are not only wide-reaching but profound for individuals and the economy. In the U.S. alone, consumer spending on video games and related products has more than tripled in size over the past decade, growing from $28.4 billion in 2014 to $59.3 billion in 2024. The U.S. video game industry also generated and supported more than $101 billion in total economic impact and contributed $66 billion to U.S. GDP, as reported in the ESA's 2024 Economic Impact Report.

About the ESA

Founded in 1994, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has served as the voice and advocate for the U.S. video game industry for more than 30 years. Its members are the innovators, creators, publishers and business leaders that are reimagining entertainment and transforming how we interact, learn, connect and play. The ESA works to expand and protect the dynamic marketplace for video games through innovative and engaging initiatives that showcase the positive impact of video games on people, culture and the economy to secure a vibrant future for the industry for decades to come. For more information, visit the ESA's website or follow the ESA on X @theESA or Instagram @theesaofficial .

SOURCE Entertainment Software Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED