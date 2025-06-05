Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS) Opens Michigan Office

RSGS Expands to Better Serve Industry and Government Customers

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce the opening of our new RSGS office in Sterling Heights, Michigan. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting our commitment to providing exceptional service to our industry and government customers, while fostering growth within the Michigan defense community.

By establishing a stronger presence in Michigan, we are enhancing our capabilities and resources to better meet customer needs. The Sterling Heights location also establishes a fully sovereign U.S. operation, reinforcing our long-term commitment to American defense priorities and generating new job opportunities.

"The opening of our Michigan office demonstrates that RSGS continues to invest in the long-term needs of a robust Americanization effort focused on cutting-edge technologies to support our warfighters. Our focus is to work closely with both our industry and government customers in a collaborative nature to ensure we deliver capabilities critical to the fight." - LTG (Ret.) Joseph Anderson, President & CEO, RSGS

Our Michigan team consists of seasoned professionals with over 60 years of combined experience in the active protection systems community. Leading the team is Marc Shepard, Vice President and General Manager, who joined RSGS on May 1, 2025, bringing with him 23 years of defense industry experience.

"We're excited to be in Michigan and closer to the customers and partners who are shaping the future of defense. Our team is eager to contribute to the region's strong innovation ecosystem and deliver solutions that matter." – Marc Shepard, VP and GM, RSGS

We are strategically located in the heart of Michigan's defense corridor in Sterling Heights. This location ensures close proximity and accessibility to our government customers, prime contractors, and key partners.

The exceptional support provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Office for Defense and Aerospace Innovation (ODAI), Macomb County, and the City of Sterling Heights has been instrumental in RSGS's successful launch in the state.

"We are pleased to welcome RSGS into the Michigan ecosystem and look forward to partnering with them further. They are going to be a great asset to the defense community in Macomb County," Jeanne Schabath-Lewis, Stakeholder Engagement Director at the Michigan Office of Defense and Aerospace Innovation.

We look forward to this exciting new chapter and to forging strong partnerships across Michigan as we deliver mission-critical capabilities to support and protect our nation's warfighters.

SOURCE Rafael Systems Global Sustainment

