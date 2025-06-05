Keeta And SOLO Create First-Ever Blockchain Credit Bureau, Fueling Traditional Finance's Adoption Of Blockchain Technology

PASS, a verified financial identity, gives digital asset owners access to mortgages, small business loans, and other traditional lending services via the Keeta network

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeta , the company behind the most scalable blockchain in the world, capable of 10 million transactions per second and 400 millisecond settlement, today announced the first-ever blockchain-native credit bureau created in partnership with SOLO , a credit data infrastructure platform backed by over 100 banks.

Both backed by former Google CEO & Chairman, Eric Schmidt, Keeta is enabling SOLO's PASS, a digital certificate that consolidates fragmented financial credentials into a verified identity, for seamless lending, peer-to-peer credit, and on-chain financial reputation, all backed by 100% provable data and assets. Keeta is the only blockchain that can facilitate PASS for institutions and platforms to confidently underwrite loans with verified, user-permissioned data. The product also enables modern credit rails for wallets, dApps, and embedded finance, while allowing for pseudonymous lending and borrowing based on trusted credentials. Now, crypto & Web3 builders, global earners paid in stablecoins, DAOS, VCs, banks, and others have access to a robust on-chain credit system.

As a bank-grade, verified financial identity layer, PASS includes KYC, KYB, income, crypto assets, and business credentials. It provides users instant, secure, and self-owned credentials, granting them access to the global economy. They control when, where, and how they share information. With PASS, banks can now serve their crypto-native customers with full visibility, spend controls, and risk alignment.

The partnership will be rolled out in phases, with verified profiles launching in Summer 2025. Additional features will include a lending marketplace with verified reputations, stablecoin-based loan origination offering real-world APR relief to crypto-native borrowers, and bank integrations.

"As digital asset adoption accelerates, Keeta's blockchain is the first to tackle the scale and regulatory overhead for an on-chain credit bureau, opening the door for lending, borrowing, mortgages, stablecoin payments, and more," said Ty Schenk, CEO and Founder of Keeta. "As the fastest blockchain in the world, our network uses stringent security measures and provides verified users with immediate lending qualifications, giving them instant and secure access to credit. We're excited to see the use cases that PASS will create as we bridge traditional finance with the digital asset ecosystem."

"This is the first time that a blockchain network has made real-world financial credentials, like income, assets, and identity, verifiable, tokenized, and trusted for lending," said Georgina Merhom, Founder of SOLO. "Our partnership with Keeta allows us to build the trust layer of blockchain with real-world utility and the potential to power the next trillion dollars in lending. PASS delivers a portable, programmable credit bureau, owned by the people it's built for."

About Keeta Network

Keeta Network is a high-performance blockchain that serves as the connector between various Web3 and traditional financial systems. With a flexible, built-in compliance framework to adhere to necessary regulatory requirements and unprecedented scalability, Keeta places itself as a frontrunner for real-world tokenization. Any asset can be tokenized securely and efficiently, and any external system can be connected to the network, resulting in a centerpiece for global finance to be conducted efficiently. Keeta Network enables every asset in the world to exist on a single, universal protocol, resulting in a new level of financial interoperability.

About SOLO

SOLO is the trust infrastructure for a new financial system. By turning data into reusable, verified credentials, SOLO enables banks, fintechs, and crypto platforms to make smarter, faster decisions - without compromising privacy. Backed by 100+ banks, SOLO is building the connective tissue between Web2 finance and Web3 identity.

