Shop Online, Share, And Make An Impact: Habitat Ventura Restore's Summer Contest Highlights Community Support For Affordable Housing

OXNARD, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County ReStore announces the launch of its Summer Online Shopper Contest, designed to spotlight customers who support Habitat Ventura's mission by shopping its official eBay store. The contest runs from June 7 to June 21, 2025, and encourages shoppers to share their online finds for a chance to be featured on social media.

Shop online at the ReStore's eBay store: ebay/usr/habitatvc

Share a photo of each unique item purchased. Tag the ReStore on social media:







Instagram: @habitatvcrestore Facebook: @Habitat for Humanity Ventura County ReStore

Each entry must feature a different purchased item to count.

The top three most frequent participants will be featured in a special highlight post on our ReStore's social channels.

"This contest is a fun way to celebrate our online shoppers while connecting their purchases directly to a life-changing cause," said Wendy Monk, Director of Retail Operations at Habitat Ventura. "Every online or in-store sale helps Habitat Ventura build and repair homes for families right here in our community."

Building Homes, Strengthening Futures

Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County is dedicated to creating a county where everyone has access to a safe and decent place to live. Through its programs, the organization builds and sells affordable homes, completes critical health and safety repairs, offers financial education, and advocates for housing policies that support local families.

By shopping in person or online, or donating at our Habitat Ventura ReStore, customers help fund these efforts.

To read stories of families impacted by YOUR generosity, visit: habitatventura/homeownership-changes-lives .

Donate: Visit habitatventura/restore for guidelines and drop-off or pick-up options

Oxnard ReStore: 1850 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030 | Open daily 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Simi Valley ReStore: 1293-A E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065 | Open daily 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Follow Us:







About Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County ReStore

Building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

Since opening in September 1999, Habitat Ventura ReStore has been a fundraising arm for Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County, dedicated to repairing and building affordable homes and restoring hope in our community. Every purchase helps divert reusable materials from landfills, supporting sustainability and making a lasting impact in Ventura County. Habitat Ventura ReStore is a Discount Home Improvement & Donation Center open to the public, offering a wide selection of high-quality, gently used items at 50 to 70% off retail prices. Shoppers can visit us in person at our ReStores in Oxnard and Simi Valley for incredible deals on furniture, home décor, lighting, and building materials. Shopping in-store is the best way to access these discounts while supporting our mission. In addition to our physical stores, we're also online! Visit our eBay store to shop curated items from the comfort of home: ebay/usr/habitatvc . Follow us on social media for updates and promotions: Facebook: @Habitat for Humanity Ventura County ReStore , Instagram: @habitatvcrestore . For more information, visit habitatventura/restore or call (805) 485-6065 ext.113.

Contact: Jessica Villeda, Marketing Manager

Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

805-485-6065 x104

[email protected]

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County

