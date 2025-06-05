Jetblue Ventures Welcomes Arielle Ring As President

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JetBlue Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, announced today that Arielle Ring has joined the firm as President. She will help lead strategy and support portfolio companies with fundraising and monetization optimization. She will report into Amy Burr, CEO of JetBlue Ventures.

Ring brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across the travel and transportation industry. She has served as CFO of both Northvolt North America and Ohmium International, and was previously Senior Vice President, Head of Capital Markets and Strategic Finance at BBAM, an alternative asset manager with $20 billion in assets under management. She began her career in Citi's Investment Banking division, where she focused on travel and transportation within the Global Industrials Group.

Over the course of her career, Ring has raised more than $4 billion in public and private equity, structured and closed over $10 billion in debt, managed and sold a public company, and completed more than $11 billion in M&A transactions.

"Arielle brings financial expertise and deep industry knowledge that will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth," said Amy Burr. "Her experience complements our leadership team and strengthens our ability to support innovative startups transforming travel and transportation."

About JetBlue Ventures

JetBlue Ventures (JBV) is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on companies redefining the travel and transportation landscape, with an emphasis on enterprise and frontier technologies. Founded in 2016 as JetBlue's corporate venture capital arm, JBV is now part of SKY Leasing, a premier aviation asset manager. Based in San Francisco, the firm has made over 50 investments across the travel, hospitality, and transportation industries. Learn more at .

Contact

JetBlue Ventures

Anna Shimoda

[email protected]

SOURCE JetBlue Ventures

