J-Pop Sensation Travis Japan To Perform Live At 2025 World Of Dance Finals

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Dance is thrilled to announce that internationally acclaimed J-pop group Travis Japan will deliver an exclusive live performance at the 2025 World of Dance Finals, taking place Sunday, July 20th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Returning to U.S. soil amid their sold-out arena tour in Japan, Travis Japan will headline with one of just three U.S. performances this summer. The group recently made waves with the release of their dual single "Say I Do" / "Tokyo Crazy Night", with "Say I Do" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, selling over 147,000 copies in its first week.

"When Travis Japan first qualified at our Los Angeles Regional in 2022, we were blown away by their talent and drive," said David Gonzalez, President of World of Dance. "To see their evolution into global stars and now welcome them back as headliners is an incredible full-circle moment."

This year's World of Dance Finals will unite the top 20 dance groups from over 65 countries , all competing for the title of World of Dance Champion. Set against a backdrop of global competition and cultural celebration, the event promises a dynamic showcase of talent, energy, and artistry on one stage.

Tickets

Tickets to see Travis Japan live at the World of Dance Finals go on sale June 6th, 2025, at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT.

GA TICKETS:

About World of Dance

World of Dance is the world's largest dance entertainment platform, connecting live events, digital content, and network television. Launched in 2008, it has grown into a global phenomenon, including the #1 NBC series featuring Jennifer Lopez, a digital community of 32+ million followers, and international competitions in over 65 countries.

For more information, visit or contact Marisa Lamas at [email protected] .

