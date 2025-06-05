Ecifm Honored With Two Prestigious Awards At FMMUG 2025

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eCIFM Solutions Inc. (eCIFM® ), a global leader in Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), is proud to announce it has won two esteemed awards at the 2025 Facilities Management & Maintenance Users Group (FMMUG) conference held in San Diego, California.

eCIFM was awarded the "TRIRIGA Excellence" award and the "Innovation in Facilities Maintenance" award at this year's conference

About the Awards

The " TRIRIGA Excellence " award acknowledges organizations that have successfully implemented IBM's TRIRIGA to optimize real estate, enhance workplace experiences, and drive operational efficiency. eCIFM and Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) were honored with this award for their exceptional deployment of TRIRIGA, and the improvements and countless benefits this had for ADOT's operations. This is the second year in a row that eCIFM has received this award at the FMMUG conference.

The " Innovation in Facilities Maintenance " award celebrates organizations that embrace cutting-edge technologies to shape the future of facilities maintenance and management. eCIFM received this award for its pioneering AI Lease Abstraction product which streamlines and cost-effectively automates the abstraction of leases of all shapes and sizes. eCIFM was honored for their use of technology to accurately and precisely abstract real estate leases, asset leases, and license agreements.

These accolades are a testament to eCIFM's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate and facilities management industries. eCIFM extends its heartfelt gratitude to the FMMUG team for this recognition, and to its hard-working team and partners whose collaboration and expertise have been instrumental in achieving these milestones.

About FMMUG

FMMUG is a community of professionals in the business of managing, operating, and maintaining Facilities. The annual conference brings together experts to discuss best practices, emerging technologies, and strategies for optimizing facilities operations.

About eCIFM Solutions Inc.

eCIFM® Solutions Inc. is a premier provider of Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) solutions, offering software, consulting, implementation, and support services. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, eCIFM helps organizations manage facilities, real estate, and assets with smarter technology and greater efficiency.

Media Contact:

Aman Singh

eCIFM Solutions Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE eCIFM Solutions Inc.

