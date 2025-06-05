Intellectual Property Trial Lawyers At Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earn 2025 Chambers USA Rankings

HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos is ranked among the state's best for intellectual property lawsuits in the 2025 Chambers USA guide alongside firm founders Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos , who earned individual recognition for their years of success in courtrooms worldwide.

The Chambers USA rankings are based on independent research that assesses lawyers' technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, diligence, commitment, case history, and other relevant factors determined in interviews with clients and case opponents.

A professional interviewed by Chambers described Alavi Anaipakos as "excellent in both substantive patent law and litigation" and "polished, professional, and persuasive."

One of the firm's clients calls Mr. Alavi "a fantastic attorney and a delight to work with. He is shockingly smart, patient, calm, rational, and strategic. Anything he touches will be handled in the best possible way."

Mr. Anaipakos, noted as "an exceptional trial attorney and strategist," and Mr. Alavi have been listed in the annual guide to the nation's top lawyers and firms for many years. Alavi Anaipakos has been ranked in Chambers USA since the firm's launch in 2022.

Alavi Anaipakos recently secured a favorable judgment before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) in defense of patent challenges filed by online entertainment giant Netflix Inc. The ruling stemmed from the firm's multimillion-dollar patent infringement win against Netflix in California federal court.

Alavi Anaipakos also claimed a spot among the country's top patent litigation firms in the 2025 Patent Litigation Intelligence Report by Patexia Inc., which lists the firm as one of the top-performing and most active firms in the U.S.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, including oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Alavi Anaipakos

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED