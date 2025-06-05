Pulmonary Fibrosis Community Steps Toward A Cure With PFF Walk 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In celebration of the PFF's 25anniversary, this year's Walk includes a special community tent featuring opportunities to connect with others impacted by PF, access educational resources, and pick up exclusive PFF Walk-themed swag – stickers, beads, pins and more. Walk events will take place at the following locations and virtually –



June 21, Pittsburgh , North Shore Riverfront Park

August 2, NYC Metro, Liberty State Park

Sept. 6, Bay Area, Little Marina Green

Sept. 20, Chicago , Montrose Harbor

Sept. 27, National Walk Day , Virtual

Sept. 27, Washington D.C ., National Harbor Oct. 18, Dallas, The Sound at Cypress Waters

"While PF is a debilitating lung disease, our community is driving significant progress toward a brighter future through research and education," said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. "With more support we can keep that momentum going. Join us to raise awareness and walk alongside everyone impacted by PF – together toward a cure."

The PFF Walk unites people living with PF, caregivers and family members, lung transplant recipients, and all community members. Each Walk features one- and two-mile course options. The events also include activities and entertainment, including music, food and family fun.

In addition to the walks in six cities, National Walk Day on Saturday, Sept. 27 , provides a virtual opportunity for those impacted by PF and ILD living anywhere to participate. Individuals can gather their family and friends and walk at the location of their choosing.

Registration for the PFF Walk is free. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative PFF Walk t-shirt. To register and for more information, visit PFFWalk . Special thanks to the 2025 PFF Walk sponsors – Accredo by Evernorth, Boehringer Ingelheim, CVS Specialty, Liquidia Technologies, Inc., and United Therapeutics.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis or call 844 (844.825.5733)

