Pulmonary Fibrosis Community Steps Toward A Cure With PFF Walk 2025
-
June 21, Pittsburgh , North Shore Riverfront Park
August 2, NYC Metro, Liberty State Park
Sept. 6, Bay Area, Little Marina Green
Sept. 20, Chicago , Montrose Harbor
Sept. 27, National Walk Day , Virtual
Sept. 27, Washington D.C ., National Harbor
Oct. 18, Dallas, The Sound at Cypress Waters
"While PF is a debilitating lung disease, our community is driving significant progress toward a brighter future through research and education," said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. "With more support we can keep that momentum going. Join us to raise awareness and walk alongside everyone impacted by PF – together toward a cure."
The PFF Walk unites people living with PF, caregivers and family members, lung transplant recipients, and all community members. Each Walk features one- and two-mile course options. The events also include activities and entertainment, including music, food and family fun.
In addition to the walks in six cities, National Walk Day on Saturday, Sept. 27 , provides a virtual opportunity for those impacted by PF and ILD living anywhere to participate. Individuals can gather their family and friends and walk at the location of their choosing.
Registration for the PFF Walk is free. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative PFF Walk t-shirt. To register and for more information, visit PFFWalk . Special thanks to the 2025 PFF Walk sponsors – Accredo by Evernorth, Boehringer Ingelheim, CVS Specialty, Liquidia Technologies, Inc., and United Therapeutics.
About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis or call 844 (844.825.5733)
Contact: Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 773-332-6201
SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment