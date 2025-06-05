Digital Advertising Alliance Presents 'Privacy Icon' Award To Rudy Brioché And Federation For Internet Alerts For Policy Leadership And Life-Saving Innovation

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) today announced Rudy Brioché, Vice President for Global Public Policy and Policy Counsel at Comcast, and the Federation for Internet Alerts (FIA) as the 2025 recipients of the DAA's "Privacy Icon" award, honoring their outstanding contributions to responsible data-driven advertising and innovation.

"Both Rudy and FIA show how principled leadership can expand the use of data for good that powers our economy and protects Americans," said Lou Mastria, President and CEO of the DAA. "Rudy has long been a trusted guide for our industry in navigating the complex legislative and regulatory issues around privacy and data, ensuring that policy debates stay constructive, balanced, and rooted in real-world consumer benefits. FIA, meanwhile, proves that privacy-respectful advertising tools can literally save lives - delivering urgent alerts that help safeguard children and communities in harm's way. We are delighted to recognize Rudy and FIA with the DAA's highest honor, the 2025 Privacy Icon award."

"I'm honored to receive the DAA's Privacy Icon award," said Brioché. "The DAA has long been the gold standard for industry self-regulation, and its work has shown that strong privacy protections and a vibrant digital economy go hand in hand. I'm grateful to the DAA for this recognition and, more importantly, for their partnership in working toward effective self-regulatory privacy solutions that protect consumers while enabling continued growth and innovation."

"On behalf of all of the FIA and all of its partners, I'd like to thank the Digital Advertising Alliance for naming us a 2025 DAA Privacy Icon," said Jason Bier, Chairman & President, Federation for Internet Alerts (FIA), and General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer of Adstra. "Our mission is to harness the reach and precision of responsible digital advertising to save lives and protect children, and the DAA's self-regulatory framework provides the trusted model needed to make that possible. Our cross-industry collaboration has achieved extraordinary public safety results, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the DAA on those efforts in future."

About Rudy Brioché

Rudy N. Brioché serves as Vice President for Global Public Policy and Policy Counsel for Comcast Corporation. In this role, he focuses on the development of the company's public policy positions and legislative analysis.

Prior to joining Comcast, Rudy served as Legal Advisor to Commissioner Jonathan S. Adelstein at the Federal Communications Commission and Legislative Counsel to U.S. Senator Frank Lautenberg (D-NJ). In these roles, he focused on media and broadband policy.

Earlier in his career, Rudy practiced law as a commercial litigator in New York City and Baltimore and served as Counsel to the Washington Bureau of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He also clerked for Judge André Davis on the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and Chief Judge Robert Bell on the Maryland Court of Appeals.

About the Federation for Internet Alerts

Founded in 2011 in a partnership between Epsilon, a global technology, data and services company, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), FIA taps into the same technology used to deliver advertising and marketing messages to issue and maximize the effectiveness of alerts for emergencies such as child abductions, tornado warnings and other hazards.

The Federation for Internet Alerts (FIA) leverages Internet advertising to display official child abduction alerts and tornado warnings across devices throughout the United States to those in the alerting area. FIA can extend its online distribution of life-critical alerts to help authorities reach people in the alerting area through improved availability and use of Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) for imminent threat alerts all over the world.

FIA sends AMBER Alerts to almost 15 million unique devices per month and has reached many millions of people in the designated areas. An average person receives four messages for each AMBER Alert, and FIA has sent a total of more than 750 million AMBER Alert ad impressions.

Since 2012, for each of the last 10,000 tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service, FIA Partners have sent an average of three tornado warnings per user device in the alerting areas, or more than 10 million total tornado warning ad impressions.

About the Digital Advertising Alliance

The Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA) is an independent not-for-profit organization which establishes and enforces responsible privacy practices for relevant digital advertising, while giving consumers information and control over the types of digital advertising they receive. The DAA runs the YourAdChoices, mobile AppChoices, and PoliticalAds programs. Underlying the DAA's efforts are the DAA Self-Regulatory Principles, including updates to address changing technologies and business models such as multi-site, mobile, and cross-device data. Compliance with the DAA Principles is independently enforced for all companies in digital advertising by BBB National Programs and the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The DAA is managed by a consortium of the leading national advertising and marketing trade groups, including the 4As; American Advertising Federation; ANA; Interactive Advertising Bureau; and Network Advertising Initiative, with the advice of BBB National Programs.

