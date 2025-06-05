Mortgage Rates Move Down
"The average mortgage rate decreased this week, which is welcome news to potential homebuyers who also are seeing inventory improve and house price growth slow,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.
- The FRM averaged 6.85% as of June 5, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.89%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.99%. The FRM averaged 5.99%, down from last week when it averaged 6.03%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.29%.
