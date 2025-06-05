Integrated Patient Care Systems Industry Report 2025: Expansion Of Chronic Disease Management And Multidisciplinary Care Models Propels Adoption Of Platforms That Link Providers, Specialists, And Patients
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|348
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$21.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$41.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Integrated Patient Care Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Focus on Value-Based Healthcare Models Drives Demand for Integrated Patient Care Systems That Enable Coordinated, Outcome-Oriented Treatment Expansion of Chronic Disease Management and Multidisciplinary Care Models Propels Adoption of Platforms That Link Providers, Specialists, and Patients Growth in Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Supports Integration of Care Coordination Tools With Virtual Consultation and Alert Systems Increasing Use of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Interoperable Health IT Platforms Strengthens the Need for Seamlessly Connected Patient Care Systems Push Toward Population Health Management and Predictive Analytics Encourages Deployment of Integrated Platforms With Data Aggregation and Risk Stratification Features Emphasis on Patient Engagement and Self-Management Drives Use of Mobile Apps and Patient Portals Integrated With Clinical Workflows Rising Demand for Real-Time Communication Between Care Teams Promotes Adoption of Integrated Messaging, Scheduling, and Clinical Decision Support Systems Supportive Regulatory Frameworks and National Health IT Strategies Accelerate Standardization and Funding for Integrated Digital Health Infrastructures Increased Use of AI and Machine Learning Enhances Clinical Insight Generation and Care Personalization Within Integrated Systems Growth of Home Health Services and Post-Acute Care Models Expands Need for Cross-Setting Data Continuity and Remote Documentation Tools
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 44 companies featured in this Integrated Patient Care Systems market report include:
- Accenture Advantech Co., Ltd. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Cerner Corporation Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. CureMD Healthcare eClinicalWorks Epic Systems Corporation GE HealthCare GetWellNetwork, Inc. Greenway Health, LLC IBM Corporation InterSystems Corporation McKesson Corporation Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) NextGen Healthcare Oracle Corporation Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Vocera Communications, Inc.
