Worldline : 2025 General Meeting - Approval Of All Resolutions
Paris La Défense, June 5, 2025 - Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services held today its Shareholders' Meeting chaired by Mr. Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Shareholders' Meeting held on June 5, 2025
At today's meeting, shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, in particular:
- the Company and consolidated accounts for the financial year ended on December 31st, 2024; the renewal of the term of office as director of Mrs. Mette Kamsvåg and Mr. Michael Stollarz for a period of three years; the ratification of the co-optation of Mr. Jérôme Grivet as director, for the remainder of
Olivier Gavalda's term of office, i.e. until the 2027 Shareholders' Meeting; and the appointment of Mr. Rodolfo J. Savitzky as a director for a period of three years.
Following the Shareholders' Meeting, the Board of Directors is now composed of 14 directors, including two employee directors. The Board of Directors comprises 67% independent directors, 42% women and 67% directors of foreign nationality (other than the employee directors).
The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the components of compensation and benefits granted to:
- Mr. Georges Pauget, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors until June 13, 2024; Mr. Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of the Board of Directors since June 13, 2024; Mr. Gilles Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer until September 30, 2024; and Mr. Marc-Henri Desportes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer until September 30, 2024 and Interim Chief Executive Officer from October 1st, 2024 to February 28, 2025.
The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the 2025 compensation policies of the corporate officers.
The voting results of the Shareholders' Meeting and the full broadcast are available on the Company's website: .
After the Shareholders' Meeting, upon recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors approved the new composition of its Committees:
- Audit and Risks Committee: Aldo Cardoso (Chairman), Mette Kamsvåg, Rodolfo J. Savitzky, Nazan Somer Özelgin, Sylvia Steinmann and Daniel Schmucki Nomination Committee: Giulia Fitzpatrick (Chairwoman), Wilfried Verstraete
(Vice-Chairman), Agnès Park and Thierry Sommelet Remuneration Committee: Wilfried Verstraete (Chairman), Giulia Fitzpatrick
(Vice-Chairwoman), Agnès Park, Thierry Sommelet and Marie-Christine Lebert Investment Committee: Daniel Schmucki (Chairman), Aldo Cardoso, Jérôme Grivet,
Mette Kamsvåg, Thierry Sommelet and Wilfried Verstraete CSR Committee: Agnès Park (Chairwoman), Giulia Fitzpatrick (Vice-Chairwoman),
Sylvia Steinmann and Stephan Van Hellemont
Wilfried Verstraete, Chairman of Worldline's Board of Directors, said“Our shareholders have supported our renewed governance at today's Annual General Meeting, approving all proposed resolutions. We are strengthening our Board by welcoming Jérôme Grivet and Rodolfo Savitzky, whose exceptional leadership and strategic acumen will be pivotal in driving Worldline into its next transformative phase.
In just 100 days, our CEO, Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, has delivered tangible progress thanks to his unwavering focus on technological innovation, customer excellence and operational efficiency. With our renewed governance and decisive actions, we have launched the next chapter of Worldline's story, with the aim of regenerating our growth profile and creating value for all our stakeholders.”
