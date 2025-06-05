Aviation MRO Logistics Strategic Business Report 2025: Importance Of MRO Services For Aging Aircraft Fleet
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|274
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Insight into Aviation MRO Logistics Operator Bottlenecks and Importance of MRO Logistics Companies Market Prospects and Outlook End-Use Segment Analysis World Aviation MRO Logistics Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, and Business Aviation Geographic Analysis: North America and Europe Take the Lead World Aviation MRO Logistics Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions World Aviation MRO Logistics Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027 Recent Market Activity Aviation MRO Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- MRO & MRO Logistics Markets Strongly Influenced by Trends in Commercial Aviation Activity Stiff Defense Budgets to Impact Military MRO Logistics Market Escalating Maintenance Costs Offer Critical Pivot to Technology Trends Linked with MRO Logistics Intriguing Benefits Make Blockchain to Carve Space in Aviation MRO Domain Aviation Players Embrace Strategies to Ensure Well-Oiled Supply Chain Image of MRO as OPEX Reducing Strategy Stresses the Relevance of MRO Logistics Importance of MRO Services for Aging Aircraft Fleet: Major Driver Average Age of Globally Operating Aircraft Fleet (in Years): (2020 & 2030) Emphasis on Condition-based Maintenance Improves Prospects for MRO Logistics Market Global Aircraft Health Monitoring (AHMS) Market Size (US$ Billion): (2019, 2022 & 2025) Unique Requirements of Engine MRO Extend Opportunities Increased Relevance of Avionics MRO Augurs Well Global Avionics Market (In Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025 Critical Importance of MRO in Aircraft Safety Reinforces MRO Logistics Market Dynamic Aviation Landscape Throws Various Challenges for MRO Supply Chain
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 44 companies featured in this Aviation MRO Logistics market report include:
- Boeing Company, The Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc. AAR Corporation Deutsche Post AG Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Aviation Repair Technologies CMA Cgm S.A DSV Panalpina A/S Barfield, Inc. A J Walter Aviation Ltd. Denel Aeronautics Asia Pacific Aerospace (APA) Pty., Ltd. AirInt Services CAMP Systems International Inc. Committee for Aviation and Space Industry Development (CASID)
