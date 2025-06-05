Exgen Updates Previous News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ ExGen ”, the“ Company ”): Further to the press release issued on May 6, 2025, ExGen was advised that Earl Hope currently holds 60,500 common shares of ExGen, which were purchased through a brokerage account prior to the execution of the investor relations agreement. Earl Hope may buy or sell common shares of ExGen in the future, in compliance with securities laws, depending on market conditions.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

