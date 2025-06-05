Psychedelic Science 2025 Announces“Conscious Capitalism Workshop” Featuring“Heroic” And“Microdose” Pitch Opportunities For Visionary Startups

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovators, Visionaries, and VCs Will Unite for an Interactive, High-Impact, Shark-Tank-Like Session Empowering the Next Generation of Psychedelic Entrepreneurs

DENVER, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025) , the world's leading conference on psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS ) , today announced the addition of the Conscious Capitalism Workshop , a dynamic event blending education, investment insight, and two levels of live founder pitches: the Heroic Pitch and the Microdose Pitch.

This high-energy, interactive session, taking place on Monday, June 16, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the Colorado Convention Center, offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the values-aligned startup journey in the psychedelic ecosystem. While informally referred to as the“Shark Tank” of PS2025, the session prioritizes mentorship over competition and integration over extraction. Attendees can hear first-hand from the“Sharks” on how they evaluate companies and what they consider when making investment decisions.

Workshop Format



VC 101 Roundtable: A candid conversation led by Lewis Goldberg, Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications, exploring how psychedelic investing works-covering capital strategy, founder readiness, and ethical funding decisions.

The Heroic Pitch: Select early-stage companies will deliver 10-minute pitches, followed by real-time investor feedback and shared insights.

The Microdose Pitch: In this rapid-fire format, any attendee can apply to deliver a concise 2–3 minute pitch to showcase their vision. Networking Reception: The session concludes with cocktails and open networking to foster connection and collaboration.

Featured Conscious Capitalists



Simeon Schnapper, Managing Partner, JLS Fund

Shelby Clark, Partner, Lionheart Ventures; Founder, Turo

Amy Emerson, Former CEO, Lykos Therapeutics Tim Regan, Analyst, Water Tower Research

These industry leaders bring deep experience in venture capital, biotech, therapeutics, and psychedelic infrastructure-and they are here not to judge, but to uplift and empower the next wave of impact entrepreneurs.

A Call to Action

“This workshop is more than timely-it's essential. At a time when our nation faces an unprecedented mental health crisis, we can't wait for institutional systems to catch up. The real breakthroughs-from technology to biotech-have always come from bold founders building from the ground up. Just look at the history-Intel, Meta, Moderna, Genentech. These weren't top-down solutions. They were startups led by visionaries and backed by investors who saw the future before the market did. The PS2025 Conscious Capitalism Workshop is about giving today's psychedelic pioneers the tools, insight, and access to become tomorrow's impact giants.”

- Lewis Goldberg , KCSA Partner and Moderator of the Conscious Capitalism Workshop

Apply for the Microdose Pitch

In a rare opportunity, applicants not selected for the Heroic Pitch can apply to participate in the Microdose Pitch-a rapid-fire, 2–3 minute live pitch in front of leading psychedelic investors and influencers. This will be a first come, first served opportunity.

No slides. No pressure. Just your story, your idea, and your three minutes.

To apply:

Email your name, company, and a short explanation of your pitch to ...

Deadline: Monday, June 10, 2025, by 5:00 p.m. ET

Spots are limited. The value of this exposure is immeasurable.

More Than Capital - A Movement for Integration

The Conscious Capitalism Workshop reflects the overarching Psychedelic Science 2025 theme of The Integration , bridging science, spirituality, innovation, and investment. As psychedelic medicine evolves into a regulated industry, how we build it-and who we empower to lead-matters more than ever.

Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view full programming, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. All Business workshops are included in the Business level registration and are available as add-ons on a limited basis.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world's leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025 , this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

CONTACT

