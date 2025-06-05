Marin Biologic Labs Passes EU Regulatory Audit, Reinforces Global Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Novato-based CRO successfully completes rigorous EU audit, confirming full compliance with regulatory requirements and GMP standards.

Marin Biologic Laboratories Inc. Successfully Completes EU Regulatory Audit, Reinforcing Global Compliance Excellence

Novato, CA - June 5th, 2025 - Marin Biologic Laboratories Inc., a premier Contract Research Organization (CRO) based in Novato, California, proudly announces the successful completion of a rigorous audit by European regulatory authorities. This achievement underscores Marin Biologic's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality, compliance, and scientific excellence in bioanalytical and preclinical and clinical services.

The audit, conducted by European Union (EU) regulatory representatives, rigorously evaluated Marin Biologic's quality management systems, data integrity protocols, facility operations, and adherence to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. The final audit report confirmed full compliance with EU regulatory requirements, affirming the company's dedication to providing high-quality services that meet global standards.

"This successful EU audit is a testament to the commitment of our exceptional team and our relentless focus on quality and integrity," said Tania Weiss, Ph.D., CEO of Marin Biologic Laboratories. "Our clients around the world can trust that their projects are managed with the highest level of precision and regulatory compliance."

Marin Biologic Laboratories has long been recognized for its expertise in complex bioanalytical testing, assay development, cell-based assays , and comprehensive GMP-compliant services for the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. The successful audit further strengthens the company's position as a trusted partner for clients seeking high-quality, compliant research and development solutions.

About Marin Biologic Laboratories:

Marin Biological Laboratories (Marin Bio) is a contract research organization (CRO) that serves the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic and medical device sectors. Marin Bio has been operating for more than 30 years and takes pride in its science expertise. We focus on quality of testing and timely communication with our clients.

Marin Bio specializes in the development and validation of assays, including:

.Cell Based Assays

.GMP/GLP Compliance

.Lot Release Potency Assays, Stability Testing

.ELISA, PK and PD Studies, Immunogenicity

.Cellular Immunoassays, Flow Cytometry, MLR

.Radioimmunoassay

.Molecular Biology & Microbiology, Protein Services, PCR-qPCR

Marin Bio has successfully performed services for clients ranging from blue-chip multinationals and start-ups.

We collaborate and utilize our scientific expertise most creatively and effectively to support the needs of our clients.

For more information, please visit , call 415-883-8000, or email ....

