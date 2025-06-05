Elite Roof And Solar Expands To Columbia, SC With New Office Opening

Elite Roof and Solar joins the Columbia, SC business community with a new office in Executive Suites, Suite 1980.

Elite Roof and Solar opens a new Columbia, SC office to expand services, create jobs, and strengthen its presence across the Carolinas.

- Mick Koster, President of Elite Roof and SolarCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Roof and Solar is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office in Columbia, South Carolina. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to serving homeowners and businesses across both North Carolina and South Carolina. .With an established presence serving customers in areas like Rock Hill and Greenville, SC, the move into the Columbia roofing market has been a strategic goal for the company. While Elite Roof and Solar has been a licensed general contractor in South Carolina (License # 124124) since March 2022, the new location allows the company to better serve the Midlands region, foster deeper community relationships, and create new job opportunities in the local area.“We're thrilled to officially open our doors in Columbia,” said Mick Koster, President of Elite Roof and Solar.“The city has been on our radar for a while to serve as our beachhead in South Carolina due to its vibrant business community, central location, and growing demand for high-quality roofing services. We're excited to bring our purpose driven, customer-first approach and industry-leading solutions to Columbia and surrounding area.”Initially, the office will be served by the Charlotte, NC based team. However, the company is actively hiring multiple roles, including a Market Area Manager, to lead regional sales and operations and support continued expansion. This position offers a unique opportunity for experienced roofing sales professionals who are passionate about market development, community impact, and advancing their careers within a fast-growing, mission-driven company. Interested candidates can apply here .About Elite Roof and SolarThe Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors' faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. For more information, visit

Alexa Key

Elite Roof and Solar

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.