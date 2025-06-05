Anritsu Introduces Simultaneous Sweep On MS46131A Vnas, Enabling Efficient Four 1-Port Simultaneous Measurements

Control up to four VNAs from the same PC

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anritsu is announcing the launch of a new Simultaneous Sweep capability for its ShockLineTM MS46131A Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) -the world's first 1-port VNA supporting frequencies up to 43.5 GHz. This advanced capability enables simultaneous 1-port S-parameter measurements across up to four MS46131A units. Each unit can be independently configured with custom test settings-such as start and stop frequencies, IF bandwidth, and number of points-while all units perform sweeps in parallel. The result is significantly reduced test time and enhanced flexibility for a wide range of measurement scenarios.

The Simultaneous Sweep feature allows coordinated sweep triggering through an external signal, synchronizing the start of sweeps across multiple VNAs. Ideal for multi-band, multi configuration test environments it enables synchronized multi-band antenna characterization and parallel path performance evaluation. Remote operation is supported via SCPI commands over uniquely assigned TCP port numbers for each of MS46131A VNAs, enabling full automation and seamless integration into distributed test systems.

This new functionality is particularly suited for applications such as:

.Multi-band antenna testing for LTE and Wi-Fi 7 (which operates up to 7 GHz)

.Sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G evaluations (including FR2, ranging from 24.25 to 52.6 GHz, and FR3, from 7.125 to 24.25 GHz)

.Phased array validation, where simultaneous measurements across multiple elements improve both speed and design insight

.Remote or distributed test setups, including use in anechoic chambers

A centralized PC interface manages all connected instruments, streamlining both test setup and data handling.

The new Simultaneous Sweep functionality is available as part of the software version 2025.4.1 update and is supported on the MS46131A ShockLine VNAs . Users benefit from a compact, low-cost alternative to traditional multi-port benchtop VNAs, with performance optimized for modern modular test environments.

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

