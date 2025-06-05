ANY.RUN Simplifies Early Detection Of New Cyber Threats For Businesses With May Updates

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a trusted provider of interactive malware analysis solutions, has rolled out major updates across its platform, aimed at improving usability, threat visibility, and intelligence integration.

Smoother Onboarding for Sandbox Users

A newly launched Sandbox Onboarding Tutorial now guides users through each stage of malware analysis, covering everything from uploading samples to interpreting process trees, network activity, and IOCs. Ideal for new users or analysts seeking a refresher, the tutorial makes onboarding faster and analysis more accessible.

TAXII Support Enhances TI Feed Integration

ANY's Threat Intelligence Feeds now support the TAXII (Trusted Automated eXchange of Indicator Information) protocol, enabling seamless integration with SIEMs, EDRs, TIPs, and other security platforms.

The TAXII protocol support allows more businesses to take advantage of TI Feeds' key benefits, including actionable, real-world threat indicators pulled from threats seen across 15,000+ companies worldwide.

Expanded Threat Coverage: 900+ Detection Updates

In May, ANY rolled out over 900 detection updates to help analysts catch threats faster across Windows, Linux, and Android.

To explore the full list of updates and see how they can enhance your detection and response capabilities, visit the official release notes on the ANY blog.

About ANY

ANY supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide, including sectors like banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, by helping security teams build stronger, faster, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

Through its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android systems. Combined with TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY equips teams with the tools they need to accelerate investigations, reduce security risks, and collaborate more effectively.

