Ukraine Will Make NATO Stronger: Leading Experts Call For Decisive Support

Toronto Conference on Security and Demining Finds that Ukraine is Fighting for its Future and for Global Security

- Oleksandra Matviichuk, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Ukraine deserves to be a member of NATO. Ukraine shares the values of freedom and democracy and is ready to defend them. Ukraine will not just be a beneficiary, but a powerful contributor to the security of the alliance. Ukraine will make NATO stronger,” stated Oleksandra Matviichuk, 2022 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, in a keynote video address that opened the international conference Safeguarding Ukraine's Future: Security Guarantees and Demining for Recovery and Reconstruction.

Organized by the NATO Association of Canada (NAOC) in collaboration with Mriya Aid , the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce (CUCC), the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Toronto, and the Munk School of Global Affairs, the one-day event gathered more than 150 participants: diplomats, military experts, government officials, business leaders, academics, and students.

Opening remarks by Kathryn E. Langley Hope, Chair Emerita of NAOC, and Robert Baines, President and CEO, emphasized Canada's leadership in defending the rules-based international order.“Ukraine's security is inseparable from our own,” said Baines.“This is not just about Ukraine. This is about the future of global peace and stability.”

Panel I“Securing the Foundation - NATO Membership and Security Guarantees” was moderated by Robert Baines, the first panel featured Ambassador Yuliya Kovaliv, Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (ret.), Dr. Balkan Devlen, and Dr. Alexander Lanoszka. The speakers underscored that fears of Russian escalation should not dictate Western policy.

“Sweden and Finland joined NATO in 2023 without provoking military retaliation. The myth of inevitable Russian escalation is a tool of fear,” said Ambassador Kovaliv.

Lt. Gen. Hodges argued forcefully against hesitation:“There is no scenario in which Russia benefits from using nuclear weapons. What Ukraine needs now is action, not fear-based indecision.”

Dr. Devlen highlighted staggering statistics:“In the third year of the war, the EU spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than it sent to Ukraine in aid. NATO can't win this fight while financing the enemy.”

Speakers urged Canada and European allies to lead the way in confiscating frozen Russian assets and investing in Ukraine's defence industry. They also stressed Ukraine's growing strength as a military innovator.

Panel II“What Strong Security Agreements Mean for Business in Ukraine” was moderated by Mark Vytvytskyy, Vice President of CUCC, this session gathered insights from Roman Shimonov (Roshel), Zenon Potichny (CUCC), and Roman Kachur (World Bank Group). The panel examined how security and economic policy must work hand in hand.

“Ukraine must not simply rebuild - it must reimagine itself,” said Roman Kachur.“To match EU economic levels, Ukraine's GDP must grow 850%. That means billions in public and private investment - starting now.”

Zenon Potichny outlined the opportunities in critical sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure, and defence. The CUCC's“Rebuild Ukraine Toolkit,” developed with Export Development Canada, is helping Canadian SMEs enter the Ukrainian market with confidence.

Roman Shimonov, whose company Roshel has been supplying armored vehicles to Ukraine and will soon co-produce them with Ukroboronprom, stressed:“Don't wait for the war to end - help end it. The time to invest is now.”

The third panel“Demining Ukraine for Recovery and Reconstruction" was moderated by Lesya Granger, CEO of Mriya Aid. This panel addressed the critical need for mine action to enable safe recovery. Speakers included Ambassador Egidijus Meilūnas (Lithuania), Yulia Koba (Global Affairs Canada), Tymur Pistriuha (Ukrainian Deminers Association), Alexander Landry (CAF/NATO), and Markian Kchik (UNOPS).

“Demining is not a post-war activity - it is the foundation for reconstruction and safe return,” said Granger.

Ambassador Meilūnas reported that the International Demining Capability Coalition, co-led by Lithuania and Ireland, has already mobilized over €473 million in assistance.“Small countries can lead. Lithuania has provided over €1 billion to Ukraine - more than 1.5% of our GDP.”

Yulia Koba confirmed Canada's commitment: since 2022, over $88 million has been allocated for mine action.“Canada's support spans combat demining, humanitarian clearance, and long-term risk education.”

Tymur Pistriuha explained that Ukraine has a well-defined legal framework for mine action and that over 90 mine action operators are now officially registered, a significant achievement for any country, let alone a country still at war, defending its territorial sovereignty and protecting its citizens.

Alexander Landry emphasized that modern explosive threats have evolved dramatically.“Drones, AI-enhanced munitions, and smart mines are replacing traditional UXOs. We must adapt quickly.”

The overarching message of the conference was clear: Ukraine is not only fighting for its own future, but for global security. NATO needs Ukraine as much as Ukraine needs NATO. Demining, investment, and decisive military support are not optional - they are essential.

QUOTES from the organizers:

“Panelists and attendees at the event spoke with a united voice, urging that Canada strengthen support for Ukraine in establishing security guarantees, development and demining so that the country can flourish.” - Robert Baines, President and CEO, NATO Association

“Ukraine is already attracting Canadian businesses, even during the war. Companies like Roshel are not just delivering equipment - they're investing on the ground. Entering the market now is more affordable and offers a strategic advantage. Early movers will help shape Ukraine's recovery and build lasting partnerships in a resilient and dynamic economy.” - Zenon Potichny, President, Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce

“Events like this are critically important because they bring together diplomats, experts, businesses, and civil society around a common goal - Ukraine's victory and a safe recovery. Demining, economic resilience, and security guarantees are not separate processes; they are parts of the same whole. We cannot wait for the war to end to begin rebuilding - we must act now.” - Lesya Granger, CEO & Chair, Mriya Aid

