Orlando Magic Unveil New Logo An Iconic Franchise Symbol Is“The Star” Once Again

Magic players Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero wear the new uniforms

The team also unveiled three new uniforms in the collection

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the Orlando Magic continue to propel forward, the team unveiled a new logo and three new uniforms during a special celebration this week at Kia Center. With the team and Magic brand continuing to grow, the new logo fondly revisits the Magic's history making an iconic and fan-favorite franchise symbol“the star” once again. The logo evolves with a nod towards nostalgia featuring a legendary, star-centric logo displaying a“reach for the stars” mentality to match the team's championship ideals.

The logos incorporate the stars in multiple ways – a variation of the past with a“new-look” cascading star trail and making a comeback in the wordmark replacing the“A” in both“Orlando” and“Magic.” It also stays true to the team's roots continuing with the colors of Magic blue, Magic black and Magic silver. The updated look includes the team's secondary logo with the iconic star behind the ball appearing in motion, reflecting the team propelling forward and building on the heritage and history of the Magic from its birth in 1989.

The three new uniforms, Association (white), Icon (blue) and Statement (black) have evolved into modern classics, honoring the rich history of the Magic's most iconic jerseys while ushering in a new era of Orlando Magic basketball. With the return of the bold pinstripes, the MAGIC and ORLANDO wordmarks, uniform trim and bold star on the shorts of the Association and Icon editions, the uniforms are a nostalgic tribute to a favorite of the Magic's fanbase while being on trend with current and future style. The Statement uniform, the only Jordan brand uniform in the lineup, is influenced by the Orlando Magic's original on-court warm-up jackets with bold pinstripes and the new star-centric icon featured on the shorts.

“The Orlando Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court. The logo and uniforms are an extension of that mission and a direct reflection of the excellence our organization strives for from our ownership to our staff, coaches and players,” said Magic Executive Vice Pres-ident of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes.“Based on fan feedback, the new logo was a collaboration and really a labor of love keeping in mind the affinity our fans have for our brand identity. This logo and new uniforms signify the beginning of a new era of excellence for the Magic while paying homage to the past. We are excited to build upon our rich history with a modernized version of the uniform and logo that our fan base cherishes.”

