Doral Renewables Partners With American Farmland Trust To Expand Smart Solarsm Initiative

PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doral Renewables LLC (Doral) and American Farmland Trust (AFT) are proud to announce a long-term partnership to advance innovation and sustainability for farming communities across the nation through support for AFT's Smart Solar initiative.

More than 10 million acres of land will be needed to meet America's renewable energy goals by 2050, with 80% of this development slated to occur on agricultural lands. At the same time, solar development can create opportunities for farm families to build generational viability and keep land in agriculture. AFT, a national non-profit organization that focuses on protecting farmland, promoting sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land, is a national leader in agriculturally compatible solar development. Through this partnership, AFT and Doral seek to further solutions that help build long-term farm viability while scaling up domestic energy generation. AFT's Smart Solar principles will help guide this work, which seeks to accomplish three equally important goals: (1) safeguard land well-suited for agriculture, (2) strengthen farm viability, and (3) accelerate solar energy development.

"Since day one, Doral Renewables' number one principle was to ensure long-term commitment to supporting farmers and communities nationwide by providing farmer-friendly energy development that maximizes their land-use, diversifies their revenue stream, drives economic development and allowing them to return to heritage farming practices by focusing on food production in their farms," said Ed Baptista, Vice President of Development and Agrivoltaics. "Partnering with AFT only seemed like a natural step forward as we scale up our dual-use operations across our development pipeline and continue our efforts to support farmers in their quest to make the most out of their farming land and strengthen farm viability while advancing affordable and sustainable energy solutions."

Agrivoltaics , the intentional combination of agriculture and solar energy generation on the same piece of land for the life of a project, can be an important method for solar sites to continue producing food and fiber while improving soil carbon sequestration, biodiversity, water quality, and wildlife habitat. Through the duration of the partnership, AFT will advise Doral on their Smart Solar principles, including the implementation of agrivoltaics systems and best practices for engaging with agricultural communities.

"American Farmland Trust's partnership with Doral Renewables is an exciting step forward with an industry leader with a significant presence nationwide," said Ethan Winter, AFT's National Smart Solar Director. "America needs renewable energy and productive, resilient farms and ranches. Partnerships such as these are crucial for investing in the future of agrivoltaics and long-term farm viability"

Doral and AFT are excited to work together to continue building networks that will help allow solar energy and agriculture to thrive together for the benefit of the planet, farmers, and farming communities.

About Doral Renewables LLC

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets throughout the United States. Our solar and storage development portfolio comprises nearly 18 GW, which includes 400 MW currently in operation and 950 MW under construction. Doral Renewables operates in 22 states and across seven electricity markets. With a strong focus on community engagement, we aim to integrate agrivoltaics practices throughout our pipeline, creating additional opportunities for farming communities. We have secured over $2.5 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements with U.S. customers. Our global management and leadership team includes the Doral Group (TASE: DORL), Migdal Group (TASE: MGDL), Clean Air Generation, APG, and Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO ). Learn more at doral-llc and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

For inquiries: [email protected]

About American Farmland Trust:

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms, No Food message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 6.8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and supported thousands of farm families. AFT's Smart SolarSM Principles guide regional and national work to support farm viability, safeguard agricultural soils and advance solar energy deployment.

SOURCE Doral Renewables LLC

