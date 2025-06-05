AEON And Gala Partner To Bring $GALA To Real-World Payments, Powering A New Era Of Web3 Utility Across Commerce And Entertainment

HONG KONG, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation crypto payment framework, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Gala, a pioneering Web3 entertainment company reshaping digital ownership in gaming, music, and film. This collaboration brings Gala's native token $GALA into the real economy by enabling payments across AEON's vast crypto payment infrastructure-online and offline.

The integration allows users to seamlessly pay with $GALA through AEON's crypto payment solution, including AEON Pay, the company's Web3 mobile payment product specifically designed for offline, in-person transactions. As a result, users can now use $GALA to pay for shopping, dining, and other real-world experiences across 20 million+ merchants in Southeast Asia, with expansion plans into Africa, Latin America, and other emerging markets.

AEON Pay currently supports over 10,000 local and global brands, including McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and UNIQLO, making it one of the most accessible gateways for Web3 tokens to enter daily commerce. AEON Pay is available via the Telegram Mini App and supported in major Web3 wallets like Bitget Wallet.

Gala, founded by Eric Schiermeyer in 2019, is revolutionizing the entertainment landscape through GalaChain, a proprietary blockchain purpose-built for Web3 experiences. With a focus on true digital ownership, Gala empowers creators and fans to take control of their content and commerce in gaming, music, and film. This partnership is a significant leap in bridging entertainment and commerce, unlocking the power of Web3 tokens in tangible, everyday use cases. As Gala empowers creators and fans with true ownership of content across its blockchain ecosystem, AEON gives that digital value a place in real-world commerce.

By enabling $GALA to be spent in stores and restaurants globally, AEON and Gala are redefining the utility of entertainment tokens, turning in-game rewards, fan incentives, and creator economies into viable payment instruments, and giving fans more ways to engage beyond digital experiences.

About Gala

Gala, founded in 2019 by Eric Schiermeyer, is revolutionizing gaming, music, and film with GalaChain, a Web3-focused blockchain enabling true digital ownership and decentralization.

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation AI-powered crypto payment protocol, purpose-built to simplify crypto transactions and drive forward intelligent, automated payments across Web3. Supporting major blockchain ecosystems including EVM, SVM, BNB, and TON, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI and blockchain work together to make crypto payments accessible to next billion of users.

