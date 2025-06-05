Groundbreaking New Research Study Suggests Chronic Negativity Is Linked To Poor Memory, Depression, And Brain Dysfunction
COSTA MESA, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking new study conducted by Amen Clinics accepted for publication in the prestigious journal Depression and Anxiety reveals that individuals with high levels of conscious negativity bias -where the mind fixates on potential dangers or worst-case scenarios-show significant dysfunction in brain regions tied to emotional regulation and cognitive control.
Researchers analyzed brain scans and cognitive data from 1,984 patients with anxiety disorders , using advanced SPECT imaging and the Total Brain assessment platform. The findings were striking: higher negativity bias was associated with decreased activity in the frontal and temporal lobes, the insula, and parietal regions -all areas involved in focus, decision-making, and emotional stability. In contrast, increased activity was observed in specific cerebellar lobules, linked to motor tension and emotional overactivation .
Patients with elevated negativity bias also reported significantly higher levels of anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation, emotional instability , and poor memory and stress regulation .
"This research is a wake-up call for all of us," said Dr. Daniel Amen, co-author and founder of Amen Clinics . "While a little anxiety helps us make good decisions and protect our health and loved ones, chronic negativity bias is clearly toxic for the brain . The data is unmistakable: pessimism rewires our brains toward emotional suffering, poor focus, and even suicidal thoughts ."
The study underscores the importance of addressing negativity bias in therapy-not just for emotional relief but also for improving brain health and cognitive performance . Researchers recommend positivity bias training , including simple daily practices like:
-
Starting the day by saying: "Today is going to be a great day,"
Actively looking for the micro-moments of happiness during the day,
And ending each day by reflecting on: "What went well today?"
