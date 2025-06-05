Vero Fiber Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Bendtel, Bolstering Central Oregon Fiber Network

BOULDER, Colo., and BEND, Ore., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Broadband, LLC, operating as Vero Fiber (Vero), a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) internet services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BendTel, Inc., a locally-owned and operated telecom provider that has served central Oregon for more than two decades . This strategic acquisition complements Vero's ongoing organic expansion in Central Oregon and establishes a key foothold in one of the fastest-growing markets in the Pacific Northwest.

BendTel brings a long-standing reputation for reliable enterprise connectivity and voice services, built on deep roots in the Bend business community. The company owns and operates a robust fiber network, serving a wide range of residential and commercial clients across the region. With the addition of BendTel's infrastructure and customer base, Vero is significantly expanding its regional capabilities while continuing to invest in building new fiber infrastructure throughout Deschutes County.

"We've been actively building our footprint in Bend, and this acquisition accelerates that momentum," said Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Broadband. "BendTel has a strong legacy in Bend and a deep understanding of the local business landscape. We're excited to bring our resources and experience to scale that foundation while maintaining the local service customers have come to trust."

The acquisition represents Vero's latest step in executing its strategy of blending strategic acquisitions with organic growth to meet the rising demand for fiber connectivity.

"As Bend continues to grow, we want to continue to offer our high-standard services to a broader community," said Tom Barrett, CEO of BendTel. "Joining Vero allows us to expand faster and bring even greater value to our customers. Their commitment to community-focused growth and network excellence makes them an ideal partner."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

About Vero Broadband, LLC

Vero Broadband, the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) division of VFN Holdings, Inc., is committed to expanding high-speed broadband access in underserved communities through its fiber-based retail offerings for both residential and business customers. In addition to its broadband services, Vero's portfolio includes a wholesale division specializing in the design, construction, and management of dark fiber infrastructure for hyperscale cloud providers, K–12 schools (E-Rate), government entities, enterprises, and wireless and wireline carriers. Vero also provides a comprehensive suite of internet services to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and fiber construction services to both in-house brands and third-party customers. Operating nationwide, Vero's diverse portfolio encompasses Vero Fiber, Vero Networks, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital, Glass Roots Construction, FastTrack Communications, and Nexgen Connected Communities. For more information, visit .

About BendTel

BendTel, Inc. founded in 2003, is a full-service telecommunications provider based in Bend, Oregon. The company delivers enterprise connectivity solutions including fiber internet, VoIP, and IT support to business clients throughout Central Oregon. With a commitment to local service and technical expertise, BendTel has become a trusted partner for commercial connectivity and communication services. Learn more at .

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED