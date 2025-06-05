Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vero Fiber Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Bendtel, Bolstering Central Oregon Fiber Network


2025-06-05 12:01:31
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOULDER, Colo., and BEND, Ore., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Broadband, LLC, operating as Vero Fiber (Vero), a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) internet services, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BendTel, Inc., a locally-owned and operated telecom provider that has served central Oregon for more than two decades . This strategic acquisition complements Vero's ongoing organic expansion in Central Oregon and establishes a key foothold in one of the fastest-growing markets in the Pacific Northwest.

BendTel brings a long-standing reputation for reliable enterprise connectivity and voice services, built on deep roots in the Bend business community. The company owns and operates a robust fiber network, serving a wide range of residential and commercial clients across the region. With the addition of BendTel's infrastructure and customer base, Vero is significantly expanding its regional capabilities while continuing to invest in building new fiber infrastructure throughout Deschutes County.

"We've been actively building our footprint in Bend, and this acquisition accelerates that momentum," said Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Broadband. "BendTel has a strong legacy in Bend and a deep understanding of the local business landscape. We're excited to bring our resources and experience to scale that foundation while maintaining the local service customers have come to trust."

The acquisition represents Vero's latest step in executing its strategy of blending strategic acquisitions with organic growth to meet the rising demand for fiber connectivity.

"As Bend continues to grow, we want to continue to offer our high-standard services to a broader community," said Tom Barrett, CEO of BendTel. "Joining Vero allows us to expand faster and bring even greater value to our customers. Their commitment to community-focused growth and network excellence makes them an ideal partner."

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

About Vero Broadband, LLC

Vero Broadband, the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) division of VFN Holdings, Inc., is committed to expanding high-speed broadband access in underserved communities through its fiber-based retail offerings for both residential and business customers. In addition to its broadband services, Vero's portfolio includes a wholesale division specializing in the design, construction, and management of dark fiber infrastructure for hyperscale cloud providers, K–12 schools (E-Rate), government entities, enterprises, and wireless and wireline carriers. Vero also provides a comprehensive suite of internet services to multi-dwelling units (MDUs) and fiber construction services to both in-house brands and third-party customers. Operating nationwide, Vero's diverse portfolio encompasses Vero Fiber, Vero Networks, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital, Glass Roots Construction, FastTrack Communications, and Nexgen Connected Communities. For more information, visit .

About BendTel

BendTel, Inc. founded in 2003, is a full-service telecommunications provider based in Bend, Oregon. The company delivers enterprise connectivity solutions including fiber internet, VoIP, and IT support to business clients throughout Central Oregon. With a commitment to local service and technical expertise, BendTel has become a trusted partner for commercial connectivity and communication services. Learn more at .

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05062025003732001241ID1109641889

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search