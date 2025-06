BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For May 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For May 2025 Clichy, France – June 05, 2025 In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for May 2025: No transactions for May 2025.

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

...



Investor Relations

...





Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

...



Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

...



Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025 Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-ColorTM, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, LuckyTM, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ LoadTM, EZ Reach®, BIC® FlexTM, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit and to see BIC's full range of products visit . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Attachment

BIC_Trading in own shares_MAY25