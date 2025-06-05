Carlos Ponce Joins Marivi The Master Navigator As The Voice Of Papá In Breakout Animated Series Now Streaming On Nuestra.TV And Youtube

[Media: Access more images and video HERE ]

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emmy-winning actor, Latin Grammy nominated artist, and international screen star Carlos Ponce has joined the animated children's series MariVi the Master Navigator , as the voice of Papá , a hard-working and loving immigrant father. The series, now streaming for free on Nuestra.TV and YouTube (@WeAreMariVi), recently surpassing 100,000+ subscribers, brings to life the emotional nuance of growing up between two cultures – a Latino and an American one.

Rooted in the acclaimed work of Maria (Lopez) Twena, MariVi the Master Navigator tells the powerful story of a first-generation Hispanic family learning to call America home. Through the eyes of MariVi - a resourceful bilingual/bicultural daughter - the series shines a light on the quiet heroism of Latino children of immigrants who serve as interpreters and cultural ambassadors, shaping the future of their families and communities.

“Navigating two cultures can be incredibly challenging, particularly for the Hispanic community, where collectivism and self-reliance often stand in contrast,” said Twena.“In MariVi the Master Navigator, each character brings their own strength as they adapt to new surroundings, a new language, and an unfamiliar world. It was essential that the voice of Papá, as the head of the household, felt authentic. We're incredibly grateful to have found that voice in Carlos.”

“Papá isn't just a supporting character, he's the foundation,” said Carlos Ponce.“He reminds me of the fathers I grew up around: hardworking, proud, sometimes stubborn, but full of heart. I saw parts of my own life in him. It's a character that feels deeply real, and I'm honored to give him a voice.”

The casting of Ponce, whose work spans blockbuster films (Julie & the Phantoms, Murder Mystery 2, Couples Retreat), hit TV series (Santa Diabla, 7th Heaven), animated hits (Rio, Ice Age: Collision Course), the Spanish-language narration of all Harry Potter Audible books, and chart-topping Latin Albums, adds star power and legitimacy to a project that champions representation and cultural pride.

Ponce's voice performance is a timely tribute to immigrant fathers whose quiet sacrifices often go unseen. With Father's Day approaching, his role as Papá offers a heartfelt celebration of their love, strength, and everyday heroism.

More information on wearemarivi.com and @wearemarivi on social media.

