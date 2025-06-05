Dalfen Industrial Closes Major Sale Of One Million+ SF Houston Logistics Park To Global Tech Giant Foxconn

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial recently announced the sale of Fairbanks Logistics Park , a premier four-building, 1,026,609-square-foot Class A industrial campus in Northwest Houston, to Foxconn . This transaction marks a significant growth move for another Fortune 50 tech manufacturer entering the Houston market-joining the ranks of Apple and Nvidia, who have also announced major investments in the region. Together, these developments are helping to position the city as a growing hub for advanced manufacturing and AI infrastructure.

Fairbanks Logistics Park is located at the intersection of Beltway 8 and Highway 249, with immediate access to Highway 290, offering exceptional connectivity within one of Houston's most dynamic and high-growth industrial submarkets. The area is home to several national and global occupiers, including Amazon, UPS, Target, and Home Depot.

Dalfen's foresight in sourcing the site off-market in September 2023 through a forward sale agreement underscores the firm's deep market knowledge and ability to identify high-value infill opportunities. The company's vision in selecting this location was validated when, shortly after executing a lease, Foxconn returned with interest in acquiring the entire park-ultimately resulting in the successful sale.

“Identifying Fairbanks Logistics Park as a prime industrial location early on is a testament to Dalfen's market intelligence and strategic investment approach,” said John Lettieri , Market Officer for Dalfen's Central Region.“The strong tenant and investor demand we've seen reflects our commitment to delivering top-tier assets in high-growth corridors. Houston continues to be a core market for us, with its expanding population, robust infrastructure, and increasing throughput at the Port driving long-term industrial demand.”

Sean Dalfen , President and CEO of Dalfen Industrial, added,“This transaction underscores the accelerating demand for U.S.-based industrial infrastructure to support advanced manufacturing and supply chain resilience. As more companies reevaluate their logistics and production strategies, we see continued opportunity in delivering well-located, institutional-quality assets that align with the evolving needs of global manufacturers.”

The transaction was brokered on Dalfen's behalf by Stream Realty's Garrett Geaccone, Jeremy Lumbreras, and Tyler Maner. Reggie Beavan and Joshua Brown of Newmark Group, Inc. represented Foxconn.

Dalfen Industrial owns and operates a national portfolio exceeding 55+ million square feet, with a focus on last-mile and infill industrial assets that serve the logistics needs of growing urban populations.

About Dalfen Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dalfen Industrial LLC is one of the largest privately held industrial real estate investment firms in the United States and a recognized leader in last-mile logistics real estate. The company specializes in acquiring, developing, and operating strategically located infill industrial properties in key urban markets across the country. For more information, visit .

About Foxconn

Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) (TWSE:2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking 32nd among the Fortune Global 500. In 2024, revenue totaled TWD6.86 trillion (approx. USD208 billion). The Group's market share in electronics manufacturing services (EMS) exceeds 40%. The Group operates over 230 campuses across 24 countries and is one of the world's largest employers with approx. 900,000 employees during peak manufacturing season. The Group has expanded its capabilities into the development of electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics, and three key technologies – next-generation communications technology, AI, and semiconductors – which are key to driving its long-term growth strategy. It is dedicated to championing environmental sustainability in the manufacturing process and serving as a best-practice model for global enterprises. To learn more, visit .

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of leasing, investment and development services. This includes tenant and landlord representation, Legendary CX property management, capital markets, investment management and sales, construction, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas with operations in core markets coast to coast. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,550 professionals and now completes annual transactions valued at more than $8.9 billion in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center properties. For information, visit and follow Stream on LinkedIn , Instagram , X and Facebook .

About Newmark Group, Inc.

Newmark Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Julia Jernigan

Marketing & Corporate Communications

Dalfen Industrial

945.218.3460

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at