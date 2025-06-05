Highco: HIGHCO ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF HIGH CONNEXION

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lyon, 5 June 2025 (6 p.m.)

HIGHCO ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF HIGH CONNEXION

HighCo announces, following the fulfilment of the conditions precedent, the completion of the sale of High Connexion – a company in which it has held, until this deal, a 51% stake – to a group of investors including Albarest Partners and Guillaume Guttin .

The income from this disposal will enable HighCo to distribute an exceptional dividend of €1.00 per share , in the form of an interim dividend. The payment date is scheduled for 5 September 2025 (ex-dividend date of 3 September 2025).

The deal is in line with the Group's strategy to ramp up the development of its core business, which is structured into its two key divisions: Activation and Consulting & In-store media selling .

In 2025, HighCo Group intends to push forward with its growth, investments and innovation policy, especially in its Activation division.

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, stated,“High Connexion is an adventure co-created with Bruno Laurent that started back in 2008 to support the emergence of mobile marketing in France. After 15 years of success, this disposal demonstrates the Group's ability to make strategic investments, develop innovative startups, create value and reward its shareholders.”

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 450 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS), CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

