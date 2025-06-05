NASA Astronaut Jeanette Epps Retires
Epps was selected in 2009 as a member of NASA's 20th astronaut class. In addition to her spaceflight, she served as a lead capsule communicator, or capcom, in NASA's Mission Control Center and as a crew support astronaut for two space station expeditions.
"Ever since Jeanette joined the astronaut corps, she has met every challenge with resilience and determination," said Joe Acaba, NASA's chief astronaut. "We will miss her greatly, but I know she's going to continue to do great things."
Epps also participated in NEEMO (NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operation) off the coast of Florida, conducted geologic studies in Hawaii, and served as a representative to the Generic Joint Operations Panel, which addressed crew efficiency aboard the space station.
The Syracuse, New York, native holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Le Moyne College in Syracuse. She also earned master's and doctorate degrees in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland in College Park. During her graduate studies, she became a NASA Fellow, authoring several journal and conference articles about her research. Epps also received a provisional patent and a U.S. patent prior to her role at NASA.
Learn more about International Space Station research and operations at:
SOURCE NASA Johnson Space center
