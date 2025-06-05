South Africa Media Landscape Report 2025: South Africa's Pay-TV Subscribers To Reach 9.5 Million By 2029
Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Africa Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television, SVOD and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in South Africa today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029.
The report analyses the television, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.
Report Scope
- Pay-TV operators had 8.9 million subscribers in 2024. Total pay-TV subscriptions will grow by approximately 577,000 over the forecast period, reaching 9.5 million in 2029. Direct-to-home (DTH) satellite will remain the only pay-TV platform in the country over the next five years. South Africa had an estimated 5.4 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2024, an increase of 756,000 or 16.3% from 2023. South Africa makes up the largest proportion of SVOD subscriptions in sub-Saharan Africa. South Africa's SVOD accounts are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, reaching 8.1 million in 2029. Total mobile subscriptions in South Africa reached an estimated 132.6 million in 2024. Over the 2024-2029 forecast period, mobile operators will add a combined 14.0 million mobile subscribers at a CAGR of 2.0%, bringing the country's total mobile subscriptions to 146.6 million in 2029. Total fixed broadband lines in South Africa will increase from 2.3 million in 2024 to 3.5 million by the end of 2029, supported by ongoing investments by the telcos and internet service providers in modernizing fixed broadband network services across South Africa. The SA Connect initiative aims to provide 100% of South Africa's population to fixed broadband speeds of 10 Mbps and 80% of the population to 100 Mbps speeds by 2030.
Reasons to Buy
- This Sports Broadcasting Media Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the South African television, SVOD and telecommunications markets, and service providers in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies. Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in South Africa's pay-TV, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares. With 22 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
Key Topics Covered:
- Population and household context Television services market Sports rights market Mobile services market: Handsets Fixed broadband services market: Residential Total services revenue Data tables
Company Coverage:
- Amazon Prime Video eMedia MTN MultiChoice Netflix SABC Showmax StarSat SuperSport Telkom Vodacom
