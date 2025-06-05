Prospectus Updates

Lysaker, 5 June 2025

The prospectuses have been updated as the document structure between SKAGEN funds and Storebrand funds have been aligned with the latter. There are no material changes, but all prospectuses now follow same structure consisting of:

General updates of the Prospectuses

In addition to the above, the Prospectuses have also been subject to general updates, including Board Members and renumerations of the Board and CEO.

The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at and .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, ...

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...