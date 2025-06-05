Prospectus Updates

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-05 11:46:18
Lysaker, 5 June 2025

The prospectuses have been updated as the document structure between SKAGEN funds and Storebrand funds have been aligned with the latter. There are no material changes, but all prospectuses now follow same structure consisting of:

  • Two fund specific pages (pages 1-2) containing information such as investment objective, benchmark and information about active shareclasses
  • Following six pages (pages 3-8) containing general prospectus information such as unitholders' rights and obligations, subscriptions and redemptions, custodian, tax rules, management company, the Board, outsourcing, etc., and hence, this part is common for all the funds.
  • Following a variable amount of pages (from page 9) containing the fund's articles of association.
  • Finally, follows the fund's SFDR Disclosure, annex II for article 8 funds and annex III for article 9 funds.

    General updates of the Prospectuses

    In addition to the above, the Prospectuses have also been subject to general updates, including Board Members and renumerations of the Board and CEO.

    The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at and .

    Regards
    Storebrand Asset Management AS

    Contacts:

    Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, ...
    Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...

    • Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN
    SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129
    SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009
    SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502
    SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356
    SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445
    Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588
    Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570
    Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604
    Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612
    Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

    Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.

