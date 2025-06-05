Prospectus Updates
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.
Attachments
-
SKAGEN Focus Prospectus_ENG
SKAGEN Global Prospectus_ENG
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki Prospectus_ENG
SKAGEN m2 Prospectus_ENG
SKAGEN Vekst Prospectus_ENG
Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENG
Storebrand Global Plus Prospectus_ENG
Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENG
Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENG
Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENG
