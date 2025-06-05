FORVIA: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Forming The Share Capital
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of theoretical voting rights (1)
|Total number of exercisable voting rights (2)
|31 May 2025
|197,089,340
|231,328,050
|218,964,652
(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
(2) Exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares deprived of voting rights.
Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes.
Attachment
-
Déclaration nombre d'actions et droits de vote au 31 mai 2025 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
