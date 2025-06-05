Luxembourg Cards And Payments Market Opportunities And Risks To 2029: New Ecommerce Players Like Northfork And Westwing Target Luxembourg Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock the future of Luxembourg's financial landscape. Gain insights into market trends, growth forecasts, regulatory changes, and competitive dynamics. Explore key performance indicators, consumer preferences, and strategies in the evolving cards and payments sector.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics and trends in the Luxembourg cards and payments industry. It examines critical performance indicators, including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques over the review period (2020-24) and forecast period (2025-29).

With a focus on payment card markets, the report provides insights into card circulation, transaction values, and volumes, along with a detailed overview of the competitive landscape, including issuers' market shares and schemes.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Luxembourg cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each market in the Luxembourg cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Luxembourg cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Luxembourg cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights



The European Payments Initiative (EPI) has announced the launch of a digital wallet called Wero in September 2023. The platform is accessible through EPI-associated member bank apps and mobile apps. Users can securely verify their mobile devices and link their bank accounts in the Wero application to make payments. Currently, the platform supports peer-to-peer fund transfers that can be completed within 10 seconds using phone numbers, app-generated QR codes or email addresses. Additional features, including online and POS payments, are expected to be added by 2025. Furthermore, the options of buy now pay later (BNPL), loyalty program integration, and shared spending features are expected to be included by 2026. Wero is set to launch in Luxembourg by the end of 2025.

To benefit from the growing ecommerce market, new players are entering the space. In November 2024, Northfork, a global provider of shoppable recipe solutions, partnered with Auchan to expand its presence in Luxembourg. This collaboration encourages consumers to shop for groceries online through Auchan's ecommerce platform. Similarly, in February 2025, the online furniture and home decor giant Westwing expanded its presence to Luxembourg; offering a wide range of products, including furniture, home decor items, accessories, and textiles. In light of the expanding payment card market, international payment service providers are introducing their payment solutions in Luxembourg. For example, the German-based payment provider Unzer initiated the launch of its POS solutions in Luxembourg in January 2024. Unzer's offerings, which include iPad checkouts, card terminals, and the compact POS Go mini checkout, are designed to assist merchants accept payments via various digital modes, including contactless card payments and mobile wallets. The company aims to cater to approximately 15,000 companies within Luxembourg.

Report Scope



Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in the Luxembourg along with detailed card segmentation of debit and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovation

Job Analysis Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

