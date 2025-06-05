Cryptocurrency Mining Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $3.3 Billion By 2030 - Rising Crackdowns And Mining Bans In High-Consumption Jurisdictions Create Realignment Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|276
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession Cryptocurrency Mining - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in Institutional Investment and Token Market Maturity Drives Demand for Mining Infrastructure Expansion of Blockchain Protocols and DeFi Ecosystems Throws the Spotlight on Proof-of-Work Mining Growth in Hashrate and Mining Difficulty Spurs Innovation in ASIC and GPU Hardware Performance OEM Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Mining Rigs Strengthens Regulatory and Environmental Compliance Migration of Mining Operations to Renewable-Powered Sites Supports Sustainable Growth Models Rising Crackdowns and Mining Bans in High-Consumption Jurisdictions Create Market Realignment Opportunities Development of Modular, Mobile, and Containerized Mining Farms Enhances Scalability and Flexibility OEM Collaboration With Utility Providers Fuels Strategic Co-Location Near Power Generation Facilities Expansion of Mining-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Hosted Facilities Broadens Access for Retail Investors Volatility in Token Valuation and Transaction Fee Structures Drives Profitability Optimization Strategies OEM Integration of Immersion Cooling and Thermal Management Systems Extends Hardware Lifespan Shift Toward Layer-2 Protocols and Merged Mining Models Strengthens Multi-Chain Incentivization Regulatory Focus on KYC, AML, and Taxation of Mining Revenues Spurs Industry Formalization OEM Development of AI-Based Mining Optimization Software Enhances Yield per Megawatt Increased Use of Renewable Energy Credits and Carbon Offsets Supports ESG Reporting for Mining Firms Global Redistribution of Hashrate Post-Geopolitical Disruptions Creates Market Entrant Opportunities OEM Support for Decentralized Mining Pools and Non-Custodial Reward Mechanisms Fuels Miner Autonomy Demand for Data Center Conversion Into Crypto Mining Facilities Expands Use of Legacy IT Infrastructure Integration of Smart Contracts and Token Staking in Hybrid Models Challenges Pure Mining Profitability Adoption of Blockchain Analytics and Compliance Tools Strengthens Legal Standing for Mining Enterprises
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 48 companies featured in this report
- Argo Blockchain Bitfarms Bitfury Bitmain Technologies Ltd. Canaan Creative Co., Ltd. Cipher Mining CleanSpark Inc. Core Scientific Holding Co. DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Ebang International Holdings Inc. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Hut 8 Mining Corp. Iris Energy Ltd. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MicroBT Riot Platforms, Inc. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. TeraWulf Inc.
