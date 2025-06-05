Super Bowl LIX Post Event Analysis: Fox Breaks Viewership Records With 127.7 Million Tuning In For Super Bowl LIX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Super Bowl LIX report analyzes sponsorship, media rights, attendance, and prize money. With 65 broadcast deals globally, Fox leads in viewership with 127.7M US viewers. NFL's $42M average sponsorship saw 11 deals over $50M annually. Prize money rose 4.2% for victors.

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis: Super Bowl LIX" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and prize money. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Key Highlights



65 broadcast deals were secured for the media rights to air Super Bowl LIX globally.

Fox has in place a $2.25 billion media rights agreement with the NFL covering the ongoing 11-year domestic TV cycle, which includes rights to the Super Bowl in 2025, 2029 and 2033. The current Super Bowl television rotation schedule permits ABC to broadcast the game in 2027 and 2031, while NBC will air the Super Bowl in 2026, 2030, and 2034. Additionally, CBS is contracted to showcase the event in 2028 and 2032. Fox's broadcast of Super Bowl LIX averaged a record 127.7 million US viewers across television and streaming platforms. Sky Sports and ITV continued to have media rights to broadcast the Super Bowl across the United Kingdom.

The NFL established 46 distinct partnerships across the 2024/25 season, allowing these companies to associate their brand with Super Bowl LIX.

The average price of an NFL sponsorship, which as part of the central agreement covering the NFL itself, the regular season, the postseason, Pro Bowl Games and the Super Bowl, was $42 million. The National Football League has 11 sponsors who are paying at least $50 million per year according to the analyst, including partnerships with EA Sports, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Nike. In the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, Quaker State entered into a new agreement with the NFL, confirmed for the remainder of the 2024 season. The deal, which covers Mexico only is valued at $0.6 million.

The NFL provides players with several post-season bonus opportunities, allowing them to earn a maximum bonus of $357,000. Philadelphia Eagles players each received $171,000 for their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City players for their efforts took home $96,000. The prize money for this year's Super Bowl experienced a modest uptick from the previous year. The winning team enjoyed a 4.2% increase, while the runners-up received a 7.2% rise.

Company Coverage:



Fox

EA Sports

Anheuser-Busch InBev Quaker State

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



Super Bowl LIX Broadcast Breakdown Across the United States Super Bowl LIX Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship



Super Bowl LIX Sponsorship Portfolio Super Bowl LIX Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

Super Bowl LIX Prize Money Breakdown

5. Ticketing & Attendance

Super Bowl LIX Ticketing & Attendance Breakdown

6. Team Profiles



Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

7. Super Bowl Venue Selection

Super Bowl Venue Selection Breakdown

