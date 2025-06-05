Winstar Releases Positive International Data Center Research Report On Industry Leaders And Innovators
The WinStar Report is a comprehensive reference containing detailed information on 251 companies engaged in data center investment, operations, development, ownership and related equipment manufacturing in the USA and Europe. Included within the Report are company activity rankings, financial information and direct contact information. These Reports provide valuable data for strategic and business planning, market research and rankings by criteria. The Report can be purchased online using the WinStar portal: - 273 pages, Cost $4,975. To preview the contents and purchase this Research Report, click here: .
WinStar recognizes the contribution of not-for-profit corporations, universities and governmental agencies and offers the Report to these institutions at a concession rate. Please email for details.
About WinStar
WinStar LLC is a dedicated global research firm located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and in London, UK. WinStar provides award-winning strategic research services to multinational corporations, private equity groups and family offices through expert market, investor & acquisition Searches and Research Reports. Website:
For further information, please contact:
David Bowen, PhD - Managing Director
WinStar LLC
