Winstar Releases Positive International Data Center Research Report On Industry Leaders And Innovators

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WinStar has published its 2025 International Data Center Industry Report on Industry Leaders and Innovators.“The global data center market continues to exhibit strong growth from $450 billion in 2025, forecast to $625 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.4%. Investment into the data center sector is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2027, driven by artificial intelligence and other transformative technologies,” said Dr. David Bowen, Managing Director and Co-Founder of WinStar.The WinStar Report is a comprehensive reference containing detailed information on 251 companies engaged in data center investment, operations, development, ownership and related equipment manufacturing in the USA and Europe. Included within the Report are company activity rankings, financial information and direct contact information. These Reports provide valuable data for strategic and business planning, market research and rankings by criteria. The Report can be purchased online using the WinStar portal: - 273 pages, Cost $4,975. To preview the contents and purchase this Research Report, click here: .WinStar recognizes the contribution of not-for-profit corporations, universities and governmental agencies and offers the Report to these institutions at a concession rate. Please email for details.About WinStarWinStar LLC is a dedicated global research firm located in New Haven, Connecticut, adjacent to Yale University and in London, UK. WinStar provides award-winning strategic research services to multinational corporations, private equity groups and family offices through expert market, investor & acquisition Searches and Research Reports. Website:For further information, please contact:

David Bowen, PhD - Managing Director

WinStar LLC

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.